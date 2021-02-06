Washington’s defense provides little resistance in Eugene

Though the Washington men’s basketball team was a victim of an onslaught of impressive perimeter shooting in Saturday’s 86-74 loss to Oregon, it was the lack of a significant interior presence that may have been the difference for the Huskies.
From the opening tip, Washington seemingly stood no chance against Oregon’s size. Though the Huskies (3-14, 2-10 Pac-12) hung around with the Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) through the game’s early goings, the disparity in the two teams’ play around the basket quickly became apparent.
In the first half, Oregon scored twice as many points in the paint as Washington, while attempting four more free throws. On the day, UW was outrebounded 32-20 and only managed to haul down five offensive boards, in comparison to UO’s 12. The Huskies inability to control the glass resulted in a hefty margin of second chance points in favor of the Ducks.
Additionally, Washington’s interior woes were amplified because of both foul trouble for senior forward Hameir Wright and the early deficit that the Huskies faced, after a 15-2 Oregon run midway through the first half, which forced head coach Mike Hopkins to roll with a four-guard small ball lineup.
Following the loss, Hopkins addressed the influence of both the aforementioned factors on Saturday’s game.
“We just couldn’t be big,” he said. “When you get behind, you have to score. [We used that lineup] against Colorado and Utah and were able to get away with it, but tonight it didn’t work.”
Moreover, as Oregon forced the issue inside and attacked Washington's zone, the floor was opened for the rest of the Ducks’ offensive attack, and their perimeter shooting reaped the benefits. Even without leading scorer Chris Duarte, who missed the game with a right ankle injury, Oregon managed to go a whopping 48% on 12-25 shooting from beyond the arc.
“The game tonight was decided by the three-point line,” Hopkins said. “That was as good of a shooting performance as we’ve played against this year.”
The Huskies next opportunity on the court comes this Thursday in a home matchup with USC. Should Washington have any chance of succeeding in the upcoming game, it will be imperative that the Huskies improve in the interior on both ends of the court. Otherwise, USC’s freshman sensation in 7-foot Evan Mobely could have a field day.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
