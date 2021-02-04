Shorthanded Huskies have a tough test against USC and UCLA

The Washington Women’s basketball team takes on USC and No. 5 UCLA, hoping to end a five-game losing streak and an eight-game conference skid. The Los Angeles schools will be a tough matchup for the still shorthanded Huskies (4-8, 1-8 Pac-12) though.
Injuries and COVID-19 contact tacing has massively impacted the Huskies' season so far. Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, and senior forward Khayla Rooks missed Sunday's game against Stanford, and freshman Jayda Noble has missed the past few weeks out for personal reasons. All three have started multiple games for the Huskies when healthy. Wynn revealed Noble will miss the rest of the season Wednesday.
“We’re day to day still with Khayla Rooks and Tameiya Sadler”, Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “I can't tell you whether they can play or whether they’re playing. Jayda Noble is out for the season for personal reasons.”
Guard depth has gotten so thin for the Huskies that on Sunday freshman guard Carol Chikusa, who had only joined the team the day before after being elevated from the practice squad, played minutes against a top-10 team. Lack of depth and disruptions due to COVID-19 has made it extremely difficult for the Huskies to find any rhythm on the court.
“I can’t overstate how important continuity is in practice,” Wynn said. “When practice is scarce, execution is sometimes challenging when it comes to game times.”
The road ahead for this shorthanded Huskies team doesn’t get any easy as they take on two really good LA teams. This is especially true for Sunday’s matchup against UCLA. The Bruins (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12) are currently the highest ranked Pac-12 team nationally and are averaging 73.7 points per game this season.
The Trojans (7-7, 5-6 Pac-12) will be no easy matchup for the Huskies either, especially with their star guard Endyia Rogers. The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, she scored 30 points against Arizona State. Rogers is averaging 17.6 points a game as well 3.9 assists and rebounds a game.
“Rogers is a walking bucket,” Wynn said. “She scores against everybody.”
On the bright side for the Huskies, sophomore Quay Miller is rounding into form. The center, who is the only player to start every game this season for the Huskies, is averaging 10.3 points and 5 rebounds a game.
“Quay’s been rather consistent,” Wynn said. “And she’s getting better, she's gaining more understanding of the game.”
Miller’s consistency has been very important to the Huskies the entire season. As she improves, especially from beyond the three point line, Miller will become a dominant for the Huskies in the games to come.
The Huskies previous meetings against the Bruins and the Trojans were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak with the Huskies program.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.