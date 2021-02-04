‘It can snowball fast’: Three-point defense, turnovers dooms UW against OSU

For Marcus Tsohonis, the Washington men’s basketball team’s latest loss came down to one side of the ball.
“We definitely didn’t have any resistance today,” the junior, who led the team in scoring with 22 points, said. “I felt like we came out there kind of slow, they shot like 50% from three, so we definitely didn’t execute our defensive plans.”
Facing Oregon State Thursday night in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday night, the Huskies defense couldn’t get the stops they needed as the UW lost, 91-71. It’s Washington’s ninth consecutive loss on the road and the third time it has surrendered 90 points or more this season. Head coach Mike Hopkins agreed with Tsohonis’ postgame evaluation.
“They made a lot of threes,” he said. “That’s the one thing we’re supposed to take away in this [defense] and we didn’t do it tonight.”
Similar to its loss against Washington State Sunday, Washington fell in a hole early against Oregon State. The Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12) opened the game on an 11-2 run, and by the 13-minute mark, the Huskies trailed 21-6.
The introduction of Marcus Tsohonis got the Huskies (3-13, 2-9 Pac-12) back on the right path though. The sophomore flashed across the baseline to hit an open corner three just a minute after stepping onto the court, before assisting a Hameir Wright three 30 seconds later. Tsohonis then hit his second three-pointer of the night and junior Erik Stevenson made a layup to pull Washington within four, and the Huskies seemed to weather the storm.
Oregon State, however, wasn’t ready to give up its lead. The Beavers went on a 15-6 run during the final four minutes to take a 47-35 lead into the break. During that stretch, Washington turned the ball over four times — part of a nine-turnover first half — and sent OSU’s Zach Reichle to the free-throw line five times.
The 47-point half is the UW’s worst defensive half since Stanford put up 53 on it in early January. Hopkins said his team gave away too many easy possessions, which put them behind.
“That’s what happens at this level,” he said. “You have a breakdown, a couple turnovers, and it can snowball fast.”
While turnovers allowed the Beavers to build their lead, three-point shooting kept it there. Oregon State went shot 45.8% from distance — the highest percentage an opponent has managed against Washington all season. Led by sophomore Jarod Lucas, who scored 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, the Beavers torched the Huskies’ defense. All five OSU starters scored 14 points or more, and in the second half, Oregon State shot 50% from the field.
In comparison, Washington shot just 25% from three, and didn’t have much offensively aside from Tsohonis. Junior Erik Stevenson was second on the team with 14 points but shot 0-of-5 from three-point range and missed minutes after leaving the game temporarily with an injured ankle. Junior Jamal Bey scored 13 points on a 2-of-6 from the field. No other UW player scored more than eight. Hopkins said the team had to stop putting itself behind.
“You just make a couple mistakes and you get right back in that hole again,” he said. “We’ve got to be definitely better for sure.”
Washington’s next game will be against Oregon Saturday, Feb. 6 at Matthew Knight Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
