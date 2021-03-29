Washington gets shelled in series finale with No. 21 Oregon State

Standing near the dugout down the third baseline on a cold Monday night, head coach Lindsay Meggs made it clear: The Washington baseball team needs to improve everywhere.
“Everything we do needs to get better,” he said. “We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t swing the bat, so it’s all of our responsibilities.”
Following a 13-3 loss to No. 21 Oregon State, Washington and Meggs have seen the team’s fairly positive start to the season go up in flames. After finishing non-conference play 8-6, the UW has lost seven consecutive games and has been swept in each of its first two Pac-12 series.
Much of Washington’s struggles have come down to offense. In its three-game set with the Beavers (17-5, 5-1 Pac-12), the Huskies were outscored 24-4, and accumulated just nine hits in the entire weekend.
Those trends continued Monday as the Huskies (8-13, 0-6 Pac-12), were unable to generate much offense against OSU starter Will Frisch (2-0). Washington struck out 14 times — it’s second most this season, and the Huskies allowed the Beavers’ pitching staff to retire 12 consecutive batters. Meggs acknowledged the team’s youth, but said they have to do a better job of looking for their pitch and dictating at-bats.
“We have 16 guys last week who had never played a Pac-12 game so there’s a learning curve and that’s a challenge,” he said. “But we have to be a better fastball hitting team. That’s where it starts.”
While the Huskies tried to turn things around at the plate, their performance on the mound didn’t help either. Meggs handed the ball to reliable setup man Stu Flesland III (0-1), but the redshirt freshman was tagged by OSU junior Joe Casey for a three-run bomb to start the second.
Washington got one back in the top of the third on an RBI triple from Jones, but Flesland gave up another home run, this time to freshman Garret Forrester, with a runner on base in the third to push OSU’s lead to 5-1. The redshirt freshman went 2 1/3 innings in his first career start as a Husky, allowing four hits and five runs, all earned.
“I was disappointed,” Meggs said. “He’s been good, he’s been effective throwing low strikes. Today he wasn’t and he paid the price. That’s what happens when you elevate the ball in this league.”
The bullpen didn’t fare much better. Sophomore David Rhodes allowed six unearned runs after his own throwing error on an infield single extended the inning for Oregon State, and reliever Adam Bloebaum was also tagged for two runs during his 2 2/3 innings of work. The Huskies picked up two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but never truly threatened OSU’s lead.
For Meggs and the Huskies, the only thing left to do is come back, and prepare for their next series, their first three-game set on the road in five weeks.
“We’ve got to hang together, we’re all we’ve got,” Meggs said.
Washington heads south to take on No. 10 UCLA in Los Angeles for a conference series starting Thursday, April 1. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
