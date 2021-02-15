Washington pulls together to beat WSU in Quade Green’s absence

It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but the Washington men’s basketball team banded together in the absence of leading scorer Quade Green to knock off Washington State 65-63 on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.
Washington, who had lost each of its last three games to their in-state rival, came out of the gates hot, going 15-for-31 from the field in the first half while draining six threes on 54.5% shooting from beyond the arc.
Though the Huskies (4-16, 3-12 Pac-12) quickly cooled off and struggled offensively for much of the second half, even going on a scoring drought that lasted nearly eight minutes at one time, they played with a certain poise that they’ve frequently lacked in recent memory.
Head coach Mike Hopkins noted that his team’s energy from the opening tip set the tone for their performance through the rest of the night.
“I really liked how our guys came out…” Hopkins said. “I really felt like we were locked in and focused from the beginning of the game.”
And while sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis had a career night, scoring 29 points on 13-for-20 shooting including the game winning bucket with 2.4 seconds to play, Monday’s win over the Cougars (12-10, 5-10 Pac-12) was a total team effort. Without the scoring and leadership of Green, the Huskies received a variety of significant contributions from across the roster.
Junior guard Erik Stevenson, for instance, played one of the most complete games of his UW career, pouring in 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Though he struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 1-for-6 from three, Stevenson’s playmaking was huge for Washington, which Tsohonis praised following the game.
“Everybody scouts and knows that he can score the ball,” Tsohonis said. “So when they come out and there’s double teams on him, he just makes the right play. He was finding me and created a lot.”
Moreover, despite having a quiet night from a statistical perspective, scoring just three points, sophomore guard Cole Bajema came off the bench to play 27 minutes, making several big plays on both ends of the court.
“[Cole] plays so darn hard,” Hopkins said, when asked about Bajema’s performance. “That’s the one thing I love about him. He plays with such a passion and a bounce to him.”
In addition, Hopkins commended the showings from both Jamal Bey and Nate Roberts, who scored seven and six points respectively.
“Having [Jamal] and his leadership on the court was huge,” Hopkins said. “Nate Roberts [also] made some foul shots down the stretch that were huge. It was just a team effort.”
Washington will look to build on its collaborative performance against WSU when it returns home to take on both Stanford and Cal in the next week.
