Huskies swept by UCLA, sweep Utah on day one of Pac-12 Championships

With the brunt of its 2020 season cancelled, the Washington beach volleyball team returned to Los Angeles looking to close out the season on a high note, just over a month after the conference season began.
The UW ended the first day of the 2021 Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championships 1-1 after sweeping Utah and getting swept by UCLA.
Five of the nine teams participating in the Pac-12 tournament are nationally ranked, including first-ranked USC, so the Huskies (9-16, 1-4 Pac-12) will undoubtedly face some tough competition throughout the rest of the tournament.
Washington suffered a tough 3-0 loss Thursday morning against tournament host No. 2 UCLA. Shane McPherson and Chloe Loreen put up a fight against their Bruin opponents Savvy Simo and and Lexy Denaburg at the one spot, keeping the score relatively close with two 21-15 matches. Ashley Shook and Hannah Yerex also kept things close at the No. 4 spot with a 21-17 loss in their first set against UCLA’s Muret/Quade, but went on to lose the second 21-14.
The Huskies finished up the evening facing Utah in the contenders bracket. Due to the tournament’s double elimination setup, teams who suffer one loss automatically fall to this bracket and must win to maintain their spot.
The Huskies came out on top against the Utes, and ended the day with a 3-0 sweep of their own.
Natalie Robinson and Avie Niece closed out their match against Utah’s Patchell/Teerlink first, followed by Shook and Yerex, who defeated Kowalczyk/Mondragon. McPherson and Loreen finished the deal at the one seed and got the third win for Washington, shutting out Koch/Andrews 21-9, 21-8.
Washington will continue on in the contenders bracket and face Arizona State in a morning match Thursday, April 30 at 9:45 a.m. in Mapes Beach. The UW has yet to beat the Sun Devils this year.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
