Yamashita: Exhaustion starting to show for Washington against Arizona State

When the dust finally settled at Desert Financial Arena, the deficit was 33 points.
Playing it’s sixth game since Feb. 11, the Washington men’s basketball team finally seemed to show the impact of all the travel, workload, and extra games Tuesday, as they were unceremoniously dismantled by Arizona State Tuesday night, 97-64.
While head coach Mike Hopkins and junior guard Jamal Bey were quick to say exhaustion wasn’t an excuse for their subpar play, the effects were fairly obvious.
“I think a big thing is just the mindset,” Hopkins said. “It’s not just physical fatigue, sometimes you can get mentally fatigued.”
Washington’s head coach believes the Huskies’ (5-18, 4-14 Pac-12) tiredness showed itself in two places specifically: turnovers and transition defense.
The UW’s 16 giveaways Tuesday night were above the team’s season average of 13.7. The Huskies had 7 turnovers by halftime, one less than the Sun Devils (8-11, 5-8 Pac-12) registered in the entire game, and as Hopkins pointed out, by the first media timeout Washington had already turned the ball over four times, two of which came from Bey.
“[We have to] Play harder and not turn the ball over as much, like we did, especially at the beginning, myself included,” he said. “I had two or three bad ones,”
While Washington struggled with the ball, it didn’t have a good time without it either. The Huskies didn’t play well in several facets on defense, but were particularly exposed in transition. Taking advantage of the Huskies’ carelessness with the ball, the Sun Devils ran the fastbreak as well as any team has against the UW.
ASU scored 29 points in transition and 23 points off turnovers. Hopkins attributed it to the play of Arizona State’s guards, senior Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr., who scored 26 points and 16 points respectively.
“They’re a team that thrives in transition and disruption,” he said. “They were able to do that. If that’s the team’s strategy, you don’t let that happen. Now you’re in control, you control the tempo, and you’re in a stronger position. They were able to play their game tonight.”
Difficulty with decision making and in transition seem like outcomes of a team that is simply exhausted. As Hopkins discussed in his press conference Monday, added games mean Washington is in the midst of an eight-game, 16-day march towards the end of the season — not much of a reward for one of the only Pac-12 teams to not contract COVID-19 and force the cancellation of games.
However, neither Hopkins, nor his players, are willing to blame tiredness for the outcome of Tuesday’s game, and instead want to focus on their next game, against these same opponents, Thursday.
“We’ve had games this year where we’ve just been lethargic. It’s a long season, played a lot of games, and sometimes that just happens. We’ve got to be better, we’ve got to get them off their feet getting rest, and we’ve got to play this game sooner rather than later so we just have to deal with it, gotta be tough, execute better and hopefully come out with a win.”
Washington takes on Arizona State again Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Desert Financial Center in Tempe, Ariz. for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.