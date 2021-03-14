Soto scores and assists as Huskies build momentum, beat Bruins in LA

The No. 9 Washington men’s soccer team beat UCLA on Sunday 2-0, extending their winning streak to four matches.
The Huskies (6-1, 3-1 Pac12) have started the season impressively, winning six out of seven. The key to their success has been defense. Washington has only conceded four goals this season, with all of them coming in two matches. Only Stanford currently has a better defensive record in the Pac-12.
Junior Ryan Sailor has been an integral part of the Huskies’ backline, but his impact today was on the offensive end. He opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, taking his goal tally to two on the season. Both of Sailor's goals have come in the past three games.
A pass from sophomore Christian Soto found redshirt senior Cole Grimsby, who's cross found Sailor. The junior put the ball in the back of the net to give Washington the 1-0 lead.
Although the Huskies would maintain their lead until the final whistle, the Bruins (1-3, 1-3 Pac-12) put up a fight, outshooting Washington nine to eight. Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Fowler was forced into making four saves, but extended his shutout streak to 209 minutes. He also has five clean sheets in six appearances this season.
Washington capped off another solid performance with a goal from Christian Soto in the 88th minute. The sophomore midfielder, who pounced on a misplayed ball by UCLA before driving at the Bruins' goal, is finding his goal-scoring form, building on Wednesday’s bicycle kick against Seattle U.
Soto has now scored in consecutive matches and notched his first career multi-point game.
The Huskies will next face Pac-12 leaders Stanford on Saturday, March 20th at 1 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
