Rest or rust: Extended layoff precedes Pac-12 Tournament for Washington

After losing each of its final three games, the No. 10 Washington men’s basketball team is set to take on No. 7 Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
For the Huskies (5-20, 4-16 Pac-12), it’s been nearly two weeks since they last took the court, so Wednesday’s game will likely be a question of rest versus rust. While addressing the media during a press conference Monday afternoon, head coach Mike Hopkins mentioned that only time will tell how Washington might be impacted by the extended layoff.
“We’ll see on Wednesday,” Hopkins said. “I don’t think anybody knows. Hopefully with the rest we’ll be able to have great energy and go out and execute, but there’s been times when we had a pretty long layoff and came out and didn’t play great.”
To Hopkins’ point, the Huskies had 11 days off in between their late-December matchups with Colorado and Arizona. However, rather than looking rested and retooled on the court following the layoff, the Huskies were blown out by 27 points on their own floor by the Wildcats.
Hopkins noted that he considered scheduling an additional game in the week leading up to the tournament, but ultimately decided against it.
“I just felt like the best thing for us was to come back and get some rest [and] get some practice,” Hopkins said. “School is [also] pretty darn important … We’ll know on Wednesday if it’s rest vs. rust, but that’s what we decided to do.”
In terms of the outlook on Wednesday’s game, Hopkins noted that the Utes (11-12, 8-11 Pac-12) are a team that the Huskies are fairly familiar with. Washington split the season against Utah, with the UW winning the most recent matchup thanks to a career-high 28-point performance from junior guard Jamal Bey.
“I believe that matchups are important [and we were] able to play well against them in the second game,” Hopkins said. “I think we’ve learned from that game and the problems that they pose.”
Regarding the keys to this rubber match with the Utes, Hopkins indicated that he is allocating much of his attention to the Huskies’ three-point attack — and for good reason, as his team shot 12-of-24 from distance in their win over the Utes, while going a dismal 6-of-30 in their loss.
In addition to its perimeter shooting, Hopkins also highlighted rebounding and the ability to defend without fouling as key areas for Washington.
The winner of Wednesday’s meeting between these two teams will advance to play freshman sensation Evan Mobley and No. 2 USC on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., but, as Hopkins stated in his press conference, the Huskies are taking things “one game at a time.”
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.