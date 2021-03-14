Moore, Cummings lead the way in rainy win over PSU

On the final day of the Husky Classic, the No. 8 Washington softball team was able to get the victory over Portland State 5-2.
With rain in the forecast and falling steady before the game got underway, the Huskies were unsure if the game was going to be played or if they were going to be able to get through the entire game. Coach Tarr and the team though acted like the game was going to 100% happen.
“How we work these things, we think we’re going to play until we’re not,” Tarr said. “We go operate as we would play and take our BP[batting practice], our pregame as it’s our practice, it’s our day and that’s kind of how we always approach our BP as another practice. Right at noon we were like, ‘alright we can try’ and we did, it was big to be able to get that game in.”
On the mound for the Huskies (20-2) in the rain was senior Pat Moore, making her first start of the year. She got off to a great start allowing zero hits through the first seven batters.
“Pitching in that rain like that, in those conditions, she just showed a lot of poise and maturity,” Tarr said. “She hasn’t pitched that much this year and I was just proud of her for showing good leadership and showing that we could do it. It gave us a lot of confidence going into the game.”
The eighth batter and third inning was where things started to get a little shaky for the senior.
After giving up her first hit on a blooper to left field, Portland State then tacked on a few more hits driving in that runner. Moore then had to show extreme composure and deal with the bases being loaded.
“She stayed tough no matter what the situation was,” Tarr said. “Whether it was the first inning where it was pouring rain trying to get her footing, to then getting into those situations where some hits here and there and be able to get out of that with runners on was big.”
After the end of the third inning the score was still close with the Huskies up 4-1. The score then got even closer in the fifth inning when Portland State was able to find some footing and drive in another run off of a double to bring the score to 4-2.
The Huskies responded though in the very next inning when pinch hitting freshman Jenn Cummings hit a deep solo shot home run with two outs.
This was only the freshman's fourth at-bat of the year, but when she got the call, she felt totally prepared and confident.
“It felt really good,” Cummings said. “She threw the first pitch and I was like, ‘Oh I’m on this girl’ and then she threw the same pitch again and right off the bat I was like ‘I hit that hard’, and I was so happy about it.”
While the Huskies opened the year hitting home runs left and right in the hot Arizona temperature, with the cold Seattle weather it had been a struggle to find the fence for many Husky batters.
Tarr was happy to see Cummings come in and take advantage of her opportunity.
“Yeah, you’ve got to think that somebody that can come in and in a pinch hitting situation like that, or getting scraps for playing time, so we’ll see,” she said. “It’s a deep lineup, it’s hard to get everyone in.”
Even if the Huskies don’t start hitting more home runs, Tarr is still confident in her team's ability to scrap and win these games.
“We want to be known as a home run hitting team, but we know ourselves,” Tarr said. “We’ve got a bunch of scrapers and clawers and kickers. Our offense can hit home runs depending on the climate, so be it, we try to score more than the other team, that’s what the game’s all about.”
Washington returns to Husky Softball Stadium on Friday, March 19 when it welcomes Arizona to kick off its Pac-12 season.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
