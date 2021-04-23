Huskies bounce back with resounding victory to kick of Pac-12 Tournament

Less than 24 hours after finding themselves on the wrong side of a 4-0 sweep against San Diego, the Washington women’s tennis team showed its grit in knocking off Arizona 4-1 on Friday morning to begin the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament.
Junior Sedona Gallagher stormed back from a 3-5 deficit in her second set to earn the victory at third singles, effectively ending the match and sending the Wildcats packing their bags for Tucson.
The comeback excitement began much earlier for the Huskies (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12), though. Having split first and second doubles, the Huskies needed a win on court three to secure their first team point of the Pac-12 Tournament.
But it wouldn’t be easy. Trailing 3-4, junior Zoey Weil and freshman Tara Chilton rallied off three straight games to take the set 6-4 and send the Huskies into their singles matchups with a one-point lead.
Then, for a moment, it appeared as though the momentum had shifted back into Arizona’s favor, as Weil dropped her match at sixth singles 4-6, 0-6, tying the score at one match apiece. But it didn’t take long for the Huskies to swing things back in their direction.
Following her first loss of a rather shortened season, junior Nika Zupancic regained form, wrapping things up quickly with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory at fourth singles to put her squad back in the lead for good.
Senior Vanessa Wong earned a 7-5, 6-2 victory before Gallagher displayed her own personal heroics, sending the Huskies into the tournament’s second round with a head of steam after a rather disappointing performance on Thursday.
The Huskies, who’d knocked off the Wildcats 4-3 back on March 12, took the courts as the higher seed, ranked No. 7 in the conference tournament bracket, compared to their opponents’ tenth-place standing in Pac-12 play.
And they played like the better team. Even as Gallagher’s match reached its conclusion, the purple jerseys looked poised to wrap up the match with even more team wins, holding leads in both matches still being played.
As they prepare for a deeper run into the tournament, they’ll need that kind of efficiency in future matches.
First up, they play second-seeded Stanford on Saturday, April 24 at 12 p.m., looking for an opportunity to move into the conference semifinals. The Huskies fell to Stanford on March 27 — a loss that put them at 1-5 in Pac-12 play in 2021.
Since then, though, it’s been a whole new season. The women have spun out five straight conference victories and have won six of their past seven matches overall since that 1-6 loss, their only defeat in that stretch taking place against San Diego on Thursday.
Of course, Stanford has proved tough all season. Their only losses have come against UCLA and Oregon — whom the Huskies beat earlier in April. Regardless of the outcome, expect a hard-fought victory on both sides of the court in tomorrow’s matinee matchup.
