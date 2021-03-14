Washington defeats top-25 ranked California in dramatic fashion

After being down 1-0 early in the first half, the No. 22 Washington women’s soccer turned things around in the second, scoring a beautiful shot from outside the box and an 83rd minute game-winner.
The Golden Bears (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) came out strong early in the first, creating multiple chances and dominating most of possession.
At the seven minute mark, a lobbed through pass penetrated the Washington defense and California forward Emma Westin [CQ] found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. With the UW’s Olivia Sekany rushing out, Westin calmly slotted it into the bottom corner to give them a 1-0 lead.
However, halfway through the first half, the Huskies (5-1-2, 2-1-2 Pac-12) got more comfortable on the ball and seemed to create more chances for themselves.
At the 23 minute mark, the Huskies took a corner kick where the ball was headed out to the top of the box. The ball was then laid off to senior Ameera Hussen, who sent it just barely over the crossbar.
However, California wasn’t going to back down. A few minutes later, the Golden Bears created their own chance, as they sprinted forward to try and score off a counterattack. The ball was played out wide and then came across the top of the box where the California forward attempted to curl it in the bottom right corner, but Sekany dove after it and the shot just barely passed the outside of the goalpost.
As the first half came to an end, a plethora of chances were being created on both sides. Washington finished the first half with eight shots but no goals and California finished with seven shots and one goal.
Washington finally broke through In the 66th minute, when junior Summer Yates controlled the ball at the top of the box where she laid it off to Hussen. From outside of the box, Hussen struck the ball beautifully, as it flew into the top right corner and gave the Huskies a much-needed goal.
With the clock winding down, Washington dominated most of the possession in their attacking half. At the 83rd minute, tough forward pressure from Yates led to a deflected ball in the middle of the box where senior Sianna Siemonsma found herself all alone. She took one touch and placed the ball into the bottom left corner, giving Washington a win against top-25 ranked California.
Reach contributing writer Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
