Continued success for the Huskies on Day 2 of the Pac-12 Invitational

After blowing its opponents out of the water Saturday, the No. 1 Washington women’s rowing team once again dominated the races in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.
The Huskies’ domination started off early, winning the varsity four and the second varsity four by a combined 25 seconds. The second varsity four had a tight contest with No. 8 Alabama for the first 1000 meters, but was able to pull away in the second half of the race, winning by 12 seconds and opening day two with a win. The second varsity four improved their time from Saturday by a half-second with a 7:16.19.
The first varsity four won in open water by 13 seconds against Washington State and No. 20 Oregon State with a time of 7:04.24.
The wins for Washington continued to roll in during the varsity eight and the second varsity eight races to finish the weekend an undefeated eight for eight.
The main event of the day for the Huskies was the final event, the varsity eight. The top ranked Huskies once again handily beat their competition, as the Cougars and Beavers were left battling for second. The Huskies won by nine seconds, finishing with a time 6:22.80 to finish the weekend undefeated.
The UW also won the second varsity eight by multiple lengths ahead of OSU and WSU. The Huskies finished 13 seconds ahead of their competition with a time of 6:24.34.
Washington will try to continue this dominant stretch April 24, 2021 in the Dexter Lake Invitational in Eugene, Oregon, before returning to Seattle on May 1, 2021 for the Windermere Cup.
