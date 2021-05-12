Young bats heating up for Washington as postseason approaches

Historically, the No. 5 Washington softball team has had a problem with offensive production in the postseason.
In 2019, the Huskies’ season came to a close when they ran into the best pitcher in the country: UCLA’s Rachel Garcia. In the national semifinals, Washington was shut out, marking the 10th year in a row that its season concluded by failing to score more than three runs.
2021 is shaping up in a similar fashion.
The top four bats of the UW order — Sis Bates, Baylee Klingler, Morganne Flores, and Sami Reynolds — have combined to hit .379 this season, while the rest of the team is batting just .300.
Despite the gap, there are some positive signs from the bottom of the Huskies’ lineup, as the team hopes to find more consistent production from top to bottom with the postseason quickly approaching.
“Each weekend, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” head coach Heather Tarr said after her team’s sweep of Utah May 7-9. “That’s obviously how we want to approach every single weekend, scoring in bunches and have our chemistry rolling, but we know that the game doesn’t always give you the results of your process.”
This past weekend, sophomore Kelley Lynch broke out with her bat, recording a hit and an RBI in each of Washington’s four games against Utah, including a game-winning three-run home run Saturday.
For her performance, Lynch was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the fourth such honor of her career after racking up three last year. Although Lynch is listed as a sophomore by Washington, the Pac-12 still recognizes second-year players as freshmen this year following the shortened 2020 season.
Sophomore Jadelyn Allchin was also named a Pac-12 Freshman of the Week this season, another bat that has performed well as of late. Against the Utes, Allchin recorded RBIs in two of three games, hitting a double and a triple in Saturday’s game.
In and out of the lineup for much of the season due to injuries and personal reasons, Allchin has finally found a groove down the stretch, feeling more comfortable in the batter’s box with the help of Tarr.
“In the box, she is just telling me, ‘Come on, get it done,’” Allchin said. “Her communicating with me reassures me and gives me time to collect myself between each pitch. I have a whole routine and process to go through between each pitch: I take a breath and get in the box when I’m ready. Having her communicate to me kind of triggers getting relaxed in the box and focusing in.”
With Allchin the daily starter in center field, Tarr has been slotting a new player next to her in right field: freshman Sarah Willis.
Recruited as a pitcher, Willis has taken plenty of innings in the circle, but impressive at-bats during practice prompted Tarr to put her in the lineup as the new everyday right fielder for the past two weeks.
Asked what prompted the decision to put Willis in the lineup, Tarr’s response was simple: “How could you not? She’s a competitive softball player.”
In five starts since the UCLA series, Willis has gone 7-for-15 at the plate and recorded a hit in each game, with three doubles and two home runs.
The Huskies’ young bats will have one more chance to get in the swing of things before the postseason. Washington heads to Stanford for a four-game set beginning Thursday, May 13, at 5 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.