Van Dyke, Miller, and Sadler enter transfer portal

In addition to a head coaching change, more changes are coming for the Washington women’s basketball team, starting with its personnel on the court.
A spokesperson from the UW athletic department confirmed that the team’s three leading scores have all entered the transfer portal.
Those players are senior forward Haley Van Dyke, junior center Quay Miller, and sophomore guard Tameiya Sadler. All three entered the transfer portal after Jody Wynn was fired and before the announcement of Tina Langley as the program’s new head coach.
The loss of Van Dyke, Miller, and Sadler is a huge blow for Langley. The trio were the Huskies’ three leading scorers during the 2020-21 season. Miller and Van Dyke were the two leading rebounders for the team.
Van Dyke was the leading scorer for the Huskies last season, averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. After three seasons with the Huskies, Van Dyke had grown into a leadership role and was going to be a key piece heading into her senior season. She was named as an honorable mention to both the All-Pac-12 team All-Pac-12 defensive team last season.
The loss of Miller and Sadler also creates a cloudy future for the Huskies. Sadler and Miller scored 10.4 and 9.9 points, respectively, in the most recent season. Miller also led the Huskies in rebounds with Sadler topping the stat sheet in assists.
Langley has yet to comment on the trio’s departure. She will be introduced at a virtual press conference Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
