Washington closes out OSU weekend with a sweep

For the No. 11 Washington volleyball team, the weekend finished as quickly as it started, finishing off Oregon State with a sweep Saturday afternoon inside Alaska Airlines Arena.
Just like during Thursday’s game against the Beavers, the Huskies (5-1 Pac-12) started strong, had a dip in the middle, and finished with a crisp final set to win.
The Huskies stumbled in the second set with lackluster defense and hitting errors to keep the set close. Again, the teams exchanged points in long rallies, but unlike in the tough set of Thursday’s game, the Huskies offensive strength shined through enough to put the set out of the Beavers’ (1-5 Pac-12) grasp.
“Glad that we could kind of go into a shoot-out and come out on top,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “But certainly not reflective of who we want to be as a team.”
The third set was much cleaner for Washington. Defensive improvements allowed Washington to stop the Beavers from taking off on runs, and improved accuracy set the third on a quicker path than the second.
No one wanted to be on the opposing side of freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley, who set her career-high in kills by the middle of the second set by drilling open spots with strong hits all night. Endsley finished with two aces. She and junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman both ended the night with 14 kills. Hoffman took off in the second set, quickly helping the team find quality shots.
“What a match by her,” Cook said about Hoffman. “What a way to lead your teammates from a discipline standpoint and show them what it looks like to hit your shot and be good with whatever happens. You don’t hit .609 as an outside hitter unless you’ve got discipline as part of you.”
As usual, senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel also made her mark, adding 12 more kills and four aces.
Powell’s third ace of the game closed out the third set, giving Washington their fifth straight conference win and second sweep of the season.
The Huskies will resume gameplay next week, taking on their toughest opponent yet, No. 18 UCLA, on the road. It’ll be an interesting trip for the team as they spend two consecutive weekends away, starting their long road trip Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
