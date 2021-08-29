Turning around slow start, Huskies find first win of the season

Coming off a tough run of ranked games to begin the season, the Washington women’s soccer team returned home Sunday to pull off its first win of the year against Loyola Marymount.
Finding their only goal in the second half after a slow first, the Huskies (1-2-0) ended the day up 1-0. The shot came from redshirt senior Ameera Hussen, who scored an unassisted goal off a rebound 53 minutes into the game to secure a UW lead.
Holding that lead, Washington managed to pull ahead and keep control of the second half, finding 13 shots versus LMU’s four.
Only needing to hold off one shot on goal, redshirt senior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany ensured the Huskies held the Lions (0-4-0) scoreless after Hussen’s shot early in the second.
The game was the first UW women’s soccer game with fans at home since 2019, and the first for second-year head coach Nicole Van Dyke, who joined the team just as COVID-19 began to impact last season.
The Huskies will return to play Thursday, taking on Portland at home at 6 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
