Huskies defeat Oregon, fall to Hawaii in championship game of Husky Invitational

Play continued today for the Washington beach volleyball team at a nice and sunny Alki Beach, where it managed to defeat Oregon and Portland before falling to No. 15 Hawaii in the championship game.
The Huskies (3-8, 0-5 Pac-12), who occupied the second seed after day one of the Husky Invitational, beat Oregon, the third seed, once again in a tight 3-2 match and secured their place in the tournament’s championship match.
Shayne McPherson and Chloe Loreen took the lead at the one spot, with a decisive 21-10, 21-6 victory. Natalie Robinson and Avie Niece, along with Scarlett Dahl and Kyra Petersen, also took down their opponents in 2 sets. Ashley Shook and Hannah Yerex, as well as Callie Weber and Cassidy Schilling, fought hard and forced a third set on their counterparts, but fell just short of a win, with Shook/Yerex losing 15-9 and Weber/Schilling falling 15-13 in their last set.
The Dawgs met Hawaii later on in the afternoon in the championship match, finding themselves going up against tough competition once again. The team ended the day and the tournament in second place with a 4-1 loss against the Rainbow Warriors. McPherson and Loreen were the only Huskies who were able to come out on top, beating Hawaii’s Napoleon/Santer in a close three-set match.
Washington will continue on tomorrow, as they host No. 9 Arizona and Hawaii in another round of competition once again at Alki Beach Park.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
