Despite late run, defensive issues plague Washington in first round loss to Utah

The No. 10 Washington men’s basketball team gave No. 7 Utah everything it could handle in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
After trailing by as many as 19 points with just more than five minutes to play, the Huskies (5-21, 4-16 Pac-12) rallied, made big shots, and did just enough defensively to make things interesting down the stretch. However, in accordance with much of the 2020-21 campaign, Washington fought and scrapped, but ultimately fell short, losing 98-95 in its final game of a disappointing season.
Through the game’s entirety, many of the Huskies’ issues seemed to stem from their performance on the defensive end. In particular, Washington allowed Utah to get going early and often from distance as they knocked down eight threes over the game’s first twenty minutes. On the night, the Utes (12-12, 8-11 Pac-12) connected on 14-of-26 from beyond the arc, shooting a whopping 54.5%.
Following the defeat, head coach Mike Hopkins remarked on Utah’s three-point barrage and the role it played in shaping the game’s outcome.
“They shot the ball as good as we’ve seen a team shoot the ball,” Hopkins said. “We broke down a few times, but boy they were hot. When you play a team that shoots like that, it’s going to be a struggle.
Junior forward Jamal Bey followed up Hopkins’ comments and noted that Washington’s defense along the perimeter was overwhelmingly inadequate.
“We let [Utah] make a lot of threes tonight,” Bey said. “They were hot, give them credit, but there were some plays, especially before we went on that big run, where we needed stops and we didn’t get them.”
Moreover, the Huskies struggled tremendously to defend without fouling, which is an area they’ve frequently had issues with this season. Senior forward Hameir Wright, who carries much of Washington’s load on the defensive end, spent the final eight minutes of the first half on the bench after picking up his third foul. He eventually fouled out of the game, while four other Huskies finished with at least three personals (Stevenson, Green, Tsohonis, Roberts).
As a team, Washington sent Utah to the line 27 times, where it knocked down 20 free throws in comparison to Washington’s 10.
“That early foul trouble just puts a chink in your amor a little bit…” Hopkins said. “Foul trouble is never good for you. They made 20 foul shots and we only went to the line 13 times. Those are numbers we had to win to have a chance to win this game and we came up short tonight.”
On the offensive end, the Huskies struggled through the game’s early goings. Though Washington had some interior success in the first half, it had issues in developing a rhythm from the field, making just two threes on 11 attempts over the game’s first 20 minutes. As a result of their early inability to find the bottom of the net, the Huskies fell victim to a 20-2 first half run that put the Utes in control for the majority of the game.
Trailing by 19 points with 5:08 to play, it appeared as if Washington’s season would end in a blowout.
But just like that, the Huskies chipped away, steadily closing the gap in the game’s final minutes. On the back of a career-high 31-point performance from senior guard Quade Green, Washington trimmed its deficit all the way down to three in the final seconds, but the offensive flurry proved to be too little too late as Utah successfully ran out the clock, booking its ticket to the second round.
Regarding the late run, Hopkins praised his team’s resolve through what has certainly been a difficult season.
“We just gave ourselves a chance,” Hopkins said. “That just shows [our] resiliency, fight, [and] togetherness. It still wasn’t enough, but when you’ve had your ups and downs like we’ve had this year, to stay positive and keep fighting is one of the keys to being successful.”
In the game’s second half, the Huskies went 22-of-38 from the field and 9-of-17 from distance, finishing the game shooting 52.9% including 39.3% from three. In addition to Green’s 31 points, Bey logged 18 on 7-of-13 shooting, while Erik Stevenson and Nate Roberts added 14 and 10 respectively.
With the loss, the Huskies exit the Pac-12 Tournament having lasted just one round for the second straight year, set to answer the seemingly endless supply of questions that this offseason will undoubtedly bring.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
