Instant: Washington drops nailbiter to UCLA

In what proved to be a game of runs that came down to the wire, the Washington men’s basketball team dropped its fifth straight contest in a 64-61 defeat to UCLA.
In the immediate moments following the opening tip, the Bruins (14-5, 10-3 Pac-12) jumped all over the Huskies (3-16, 2-12 Pac-12). Less than four minutes into the game, Washington found themselves in an 11-0 hole after UCLA connected on three quick three-pointers. In response to the early deficit, head coach Mike Hopkins elected to go deep into his bench, subbing in Marcus Tsohonis, Cole Bajema, Nate Pryor, and Riley Sorn all within a matter of minutes.
However, once Washington had a chance to settle into the game, it responded with an 11-0 run of its own, tying the score midway through the first half thanks to a UCLA scoring drought that lasted over nine minutes. In that time, the Bruins gave the ball away six times.
But despite gaining some momentum, the Huskies’ run seemingly ran out of steam towards the end of the first half as they went completely cold from the field, going just 1-of-10 during a scoreless skid that stretched nearly five minutes. As a team, Washington shot a meager 30.8% over the first 20 minutes, making just 2-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc and going 50% from the charity stripe.
Moreover, the entire Washington roster was outscored in the first half by sophomore guard Johnny Juzang, who dropped 21 points for UCLA in the first period alone.
But while their offense sputtered to end the first, a heap of Bruin mistakes kept the Huskies within striking distance. Holding UCLA to just 26 points in the first half, the Huskies defense, which transitioned between man and zone, forced 14 turnovers on the night. Moreover, despite the hot start, UCLA cooled off, while going just 6-for-18 from the free throw line, which allowed Washington to hang around.
Following the slow offensive start, the Huskies’ seemed to come alive at times during the second half, thanks in part to some impressive shooting by Tsohonis, who scored each of his 22 points after the break. Sparked by Tsohonis’ hot hand, Washington went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to tie the game at 34 apiece with 14:46 left, but in keeping with the theme of the game, UCLA answered with a 10-0 run of its own.
In the end, the Huskies simply didn’t have enough firepower to hang with the Bruins. Tsohonis led the way for Washington, lighting up UCLA with six threes in the second half, but senior guard Quade Green was the only other Husky to finish in double figures. As a team, Washington went 13-for-32 from the field, shooting 36.2%, including 47.6% from distance.
Washington is scheduled to take the court next when it travels to Pullman to take on Washington State this Monday at 5:00 P.M. The Huskies will attempt to bounce back from their first matchup with the Cougars (12-8, 5-8 Pac-12), in which they lost 77-62.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
