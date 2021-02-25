Huskies look to stay undefeated in first Pac-12 contest

Coming off two consecutive wins, the Washington women’s soccer team looks to keep the ball rolling as it faces Colorado this weekend in a double header, with games Friday and Sunday.
The Huskies and first year head coach Nicole Van Dyke have started the season off well, maintaining a clean sheet through the first two contests, with a 1-0 win against Seattle University and a 2-0 win over Seattle Pacific. But the Buffaloes pose a greater challenge, sitting at 3-0, in the first conference matchup of the season
“We just wanna keep getting better throughout the week”, Van Dyke said. “We’re looking forward to some more competition, every team is hard in the Pac-12, and I think we want to continue to get better.”
The UW defense has been formidable to say the least, allowing only three shots on target in their first match, and zero in the second.
A major component to that success can be attributed to senior Olivia Van Der Jagt, who has asserted an unquestionable dominance on the field as she takes the role of holding midfielder. With senior Jessika Cowart sidelined due to injury, Van Der Jagt has stepped up and established a place in the side that has supplied consistency to the squad.
“It’s a new role for her,” Van Dyke said. “She spent a lot of time playing a bit higher up the field, and it’s a testament to her character that in her final season she’s embracing a role that’s a position where you anchor the back line.”
Despite the strong start on defense, the Huskies (2-0) have been slightly stagnant on offense early on in games. With both games being won in the second half, Van Dyke looks to get established earlier on, but is confident in the team’s ability to command the game.
“Every coach would love to score two goals in the first half, we’ve gotten a lot of really good chances in the first half, and we’d love to capitalize on those,” she said. “I think we’re solid defensively, so it’s really two sides to it as we can continue to find opportunities in the game.
Last year’s top scorer on the team, junior Summer Yates, will look to open her account this weekend. Coming off an All-Pac-12 second team selection, Yates is a large part of the teams attacking style of pushing the ball up the middle of the field on the counter attack and playing incisive through balls in possession, and is confident in the team’s attacking prowess going forward.
“We just need to keep working on our movement and our relationships in the attack,” Yates said. “I think we were trying to force a couple things and getting nervous about scoring goals right away, but we have such good speed in our attack and our forwards are crazy fast.”
That speed is an ever present threat, especially with junior Ruby Hellstrom on the wing, where she is responsible for the only UW assist registered this season, and has sparked numerous counters for the team, playing a major role in both games alongside senior Sianna Siemonsma.
The Buffaloes (3-0) will be a measuring stick for Van Dyke and the squad; in her first Pac-12 game Van Dyke and the Huskies are dialed in and ready for the challenge.
“We are set on focusing on the next game,” she said. “We did that early on and so our main focus right now is Colorado and we’re gonna attack that, and we’re excited to start Pac-12, we’re excited to play against high level competition, and we’re excited to learn and grow and continue the process.”
Washington will play its first game against Colorado on Friday, Feb. 26, and game two Sunday, Feb. 28 at noon.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.