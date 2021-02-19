Three UW women place in top 20 in second race of season

The Washington cross country team put three runners in the top 20 in its second race of the year.
At the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge in Las Vegas, the Huskies brought nine women with them from the cross country team. Overall, the team ended up in sixth place on the day. Each of the five teams that placed ahead of them are all ranked top 16 in the country.
Washington was led by freshman Naomi Smith from Woodway, Washington. In her second collegiate race, the Woodway native ran a time of 20 minutes and 12.7 seconds placing her in 14th place overall at the event.
Senior Allie Shadler followed Naomi Smith for Washington, running a time of 20 minutes and 16.4 seconds. Her time was good enough for 18th place at the event. This was Shadler’s first meet of the year, after having not run during the Silver State Challenge Feb. 1.
Rounding out the top 20 in Las Vegas was Haily Herberg. The junior out of Mission Viejo, CA ran a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds. In the previous meet at the Silver State Challenge, Herberg ran a time of 20 minutes and 1.6 seconds.
Herberg and the Huskies will look to improve their times when they return to Washington on Mar. 5, at the Pac-12 Championships at Chambers Bay.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
