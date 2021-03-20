Rain delays ruin early offense as UW drops series to USC

Christian Jones had doubled again.
Leading off the top of the eighth, the junior launched the 1-2 offering from USC reliever Garrett Clarke (1-0) deep into the right-center gap. With the Washington men’s baseball team trailing 7-5, Jones had seemingly provided the spark with his third double of the night, setting the table for the Huskies to make a comeback after it had already lost the lead once.
Instead, Washington’s next three batters failed to advance Jones even 90 feet, as two strikeouts and a fly out ended the threat.
Despite early offensive success, Washington fell 7-5 to USC on Saturday at Husky Ballpark. The game, which ended five hours after it started because of two rain delays, clinched the series for the Trojans, as the Huskies were shut out for the final six frames.
It’s the first time the UW has lost a three-game set to USC since the 2015 season, when Washington won the opener before losing both the second and third games in extras.
Just a day after the Huskies (8-8, 0-2 Pac-12) struggled to generate any offense, the bats started Saturday’s game hot. Two singles and an error loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first for Jones, who laced his first double of the game into right-center against USC starter Chandler Champlain. The junior’s hit cleared the bases and gave the UW a quick 3-0 lead.
Jones finished the night 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. Redshirt freshmen Will Simpson and Dalton Chandler, as well as true freshman Nick Kresnek all had multi-hit games, and Washington finished the night with 10 hits. The Huskies also hit well situationally, hitting .308 with two outs and going 6-for-19 with runners in scoring position, a vast improvement to the team’s performance the day before.
But while the offense found its rhythm, junior Jack Enger had another mixed performance on the mound. The righty pitched out of a jam in the first inning, and sat through a 30-minute rain delay before pitching a clean second. However, he began the third by giving up a leadoff home run to junior Jamal O’Guinn. USC tacked on another run on an RBI-single by John Thomas before Enger ended the inning to pull the Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Pac-12) within one.
Washington struck back immediately though. Simpson doubled to lead off the inning, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a single from Chandler. Jones hit his second double of the day to put runners on second and third and bounce Champlain. USC called Clarke from the bullpen, but a sacrifice fly from freshman Kelly Corl to put Washington back ahead, 5-2 before USC finished the frame.
Enger started the top of the fourth, but only recorded two outs before he was hooked for junior Dylan Lamb, who got a groundball to end the inning. Saturday was Enger’s second consecutive start where he failed to reach the fifth inning, as the junior was pulled after 3 2/3 innings. He gave up a season-high six hits, and surrendered three runs and three walks without recording a strikeout.
As Washington’s offense found its groove though, the second rain delay arrived. After an hour in the dugout, the Huskies didn’t score again for the rest of the game.
The Trojans, however, did. Thomas hit another RBI-single, and then scored on a home run from junior Ben Ramirez. Facing lefty Colton Charnholm (1-1) an inning later, USC’s first baseman put the final nail in the coffin as Thomas’ third RBI-single of the game brought home two runners to make it 7-5 USC. Thomas was a perfect 5-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored.
While Washington struggled after the rain delay, Clarke locked in. The sophomore pitched five innings of relief, allowing just two hits and striking out seven to pick up the win. He was pulled after allowing Jones’ third double of the game, but reliever Jaden Agassi came in and picked up a six-out save to seal the Huskies’ fate.
Washington will try to salvage a win in the series Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m.
