Huskies grind out five-set win in Boulder

Until the last three points of the fifth set, it was anyone’s game.
Then, a kill by senior Samantha Drechsel brought the set to a 11-11 tie and the No. 11 Washington volleyball team was able to claim and hold a lead it had been looking for all afternoon against Colorado, fighting for a narrow five-set victory.
The competitive matchup tested the Huskies’ (7-2) offensive strengths, as both teams continued to maintain good hitting and defensive success. Colorado challenged Washington all night, remaining efficient and poised throughout the five sets. The teams alternated small leads, with almost every point of the day staying within three.
Before the fifth, Washington took the even sets as Colorado took the odds, keeping both teams in a fight for an advantage. Neither team got much of one all day, and even in the last minutes of the game, the Buffaloes (4-3) pulled it within two before it ended.
The long match allowed for four Huskies to climb to double digits in kills, with the team as a whole hitting .294 for the day, their best of the season. Senior Samantha Drechsel scored a double-double, finishing with 19 kills to lead the team and 17 digs.
Colorado redshirt senior Leah Clayton also had an impressive day, hitting .333 off her season-high with 29 kills.
The game was a closer matchup than Washington might have expected, which leaves a lot to look for in its second matchup of the weekend against Colorado on Sunday. So far this season, the UW has improved during every second game, and if it can manage to improve again, the team will have a solid shot at grabbing another win.
The Huskies pick back up Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2p.m in Boulder looking for their eighth win of the season.
Reach Assistant Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
