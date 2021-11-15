Brown Jr, Davis, lift Huskies past Tigers in strong second half

A second half surge from the Washington men’s basketball team was enough to get its second victory of the season, outlasting Texas Southern 72-65 on Monday night.
After making just 36% of their shots from the floor in the first half, the Huskies (2-1) found their stride in the second, shooting an improved 44%. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington’s offense for the second time this season, scoring 22. The UW guard has been the go-to scorer for the Huskies so far this season, shooting an efficient 7-for-12 in Monday’s game. Brown Jr. also had all nine of the Huskies’ assists.
“You see the poise of Terrell Brown,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “You see the toughness of Terrell Brown. He just picked their team apart, made the right play, didn’t force it. Little glimpses of Jaylen Nowell on the baseline jumper.”
Washington’s offensive success, on many occasions, was set up by the high press, a point of emphasis this season. The Huskies’ press seemed to be working, as Washington forced 21 turnovers, converting them into 27 points. Additionally, UW’s defense limited Texas Southern to just 36% from the field and 11% from three.
“The press has been good for us, timely,” Hopkins said. “We get steals, it gets us aggressive, and we can go small. It turned them over, we had 15 takeaways which is a great stat for us.”
The Tigers (0-3), who were a No.16 seed in March Madness last season, came out strong in the first half, out-rebounding the Huskies 25-17. Despite shooting only 36.1% from the field in the game, Texas Southern was able to get second chance opportunities from their 29 total offensive rebounds.
Washington looked to shoot the three early, attempting 14 shots from distance in the first half. In comparison, the Huskies attempted 13 triples in the entirety of their previous matchup against NAU. However, UW wasn’t able to make the most of their outside shooting, only sinking three of the 14 attempts. The Huskies ended the game 6-of-22 from deep.
One of the six made threes was a momentum-shifting step back from PJ Fuller that sparked an 8-0 Huskies run. Using a crossover and step back, Fuller shook his defender to find some space at the top of the arc, cashing in his second triple of the night.
“We always say energy is contagious, regardless if it's bad or good,” Brown Jr. said. “We believe in [Fuller], we want him to be confident in [his shot]. The energy we give to each other, you see our bench, we bark sometimes when we press. We call it the Iron Man, if you don’t have it today, we’ll give it to someone else and today PJ gave us the Iron Man.”
Emmit Matthews Jr, who had an efficient game on Thursday, struggled to find his shooting touch, making just one field goal on eight attempts. Matthews Jr. was one of only four Huskies to shoot under 50% on the night. However, the UW forward found ways to contribute to the team’s strong second half on the defensive end.
“So many times players play, miss some shots and it takes them out of the game,” Hopkins said. “An example of a winner is Emmitt Matthews. He goes 1-for-9 after having 21 points the other night. He came in and had three charges in a row late in the game. That's a gritty guy. It’s not working on the offensive end, I gotta do stuff on the defensive end. That’s all about winning and heart. That’s toughness.”
In a back and forth first half which had eight lead changes, the Huskies found themselves unable to break away. An early highlight in the game, forward Langton Wilson threw down an emphatic alley-oop from Terrell Brown Jr, getting the crowd on their feet. However, Texas Southern answered on the next possession, throwing down a carbon copy of the dunk. This was the story for much of the first half as the Tigers maintained a lead 15 minutes and 22 seconds of the opening period.
Although the Huskies were on the back foot for much of the first half, they built momentum in the second, pulling away in the final few minutes. Daejon Davis provided some timely buckets, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the second half. Davis only missed one shot in the period.
“I think this is the most points I’ve had and the least amount of shots that I’ve taken all season,” Davis said. “That goes to show that the game is just really easy when you let it come to you. I just get going on defense and there’s so many different things that I can do to get myself going.”
Riley Sorn, who was not in uniform for the first two games, suited up on Monday, but did not get any minutes.
The Huskies will look to build on back-to-back wins when they play Wyoming on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
