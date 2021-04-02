Long road of preparation leads to first duel in nearly two years for Washington men’s rowing

When the Washington men’s crew team duel against Oregon State gets underway April 3, it’ll be its first time competing in a sprint-race event since the 2019 IRA Championship Regatta.
With such a gap between their last race and this race, the Huskies are definitely excited to finally get back in the water and compete against another school.
“The atmosphere is very energetic right now; this morning energy was really high in the boat house,” head men’s rowing coach Michael Callahan said. “Guys are very excited to get out there and race again, especially intercollegiate. It’s fun to race within the team the last few months, but now it’s time to put the W on our chest and get after it.”
Like all spring athletic teams at the UW, the rowing team has had to adjust to COVID-19 protocols during the preseason training.
While the vaccine roll-out in Washington state continues to ramp up and the spring weather comes around, the crew team can’t get distracted. Like all teams hoping to avoid COVID-19 issues within their programs, the rowing team must continue to be extra cautious, as their season has just begun.
“About three weeks ago, we had a nice sunny day and I told them, ‘Hey look, a lot of people are ramping down their protocols for COVID[-19], vaccines are out there, it’s gonna get sunny; but we have to buckle it down,” Callahan said. “We’re in the last 500 of this race, and vaccinations are out there. In rowing you don’t want to coast a lot — you want to sprint to the line, and that’s the mentality that we have to have here. We can’t afford to have someone get COVID[-19] at this point.”
As the Huskies make their way down to Dexter Lake in Lowell, Oregon, to face Oregon State in the dual regatta, one thing that they intend to lean on throughout the season is their experience.
The Washington men’s crew team has a combination of 17 seniors and graduate students to help lead the team.
“Even though we missed racing last year, [the team] has a lot of racing experience,” Callahan said. “We also have a lot of sophomores and freshmen, so we have this polarization here going. We have some older guys, mature guys, young guys, so it’s great leadership setting the tone.”
After their trip to Dexter Lake, the Washington men’s crew team will return to action April 17, when they travel to Redwood Shores to take on Stanford.
Dexter Lake Schedule - April 3.
8:30 a.m. - Varsity Eight
8:50 a.m. - Second Varsity Eight
9:30 a.m. - Third Varsity Eight/Freshman Eight
9:50 a.m. - Varsity Four (three UW entries)
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
