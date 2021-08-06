Morris named starter as Washington football returns for fall camp

Nearly fifteen minutes into Washington football’s press conference following its first fall camp practice, head coach Jimmy Lake had to face the elephant in the room, again. But for the first time in a few years, UW’s head coach had a pretty decisive answer about its quarterback battle.
“Dylan Morris is our starter,” Lake said quickly.
Despite the first day of fall practice looking almost exactly like spring, with position group drills and quick scrimmages taking up most of the session, Lake made it clear that the past years’ QB debate between former five star recruit Sam Huard and junior Dylan Morris won’t really continue until something changes.
“Every single position, hey you’re the starter until someone comes in and plays better than you,” Lake said. “Then if that happens, we’re gonna play the guy that gives us the best opportunity to win.”
Lake also addressed star linebacker Zion Tupoula-Fetui’s timeline as he continues to rehab from an achilles injury he suffered in the spring.
“Zion is way ahead of schedule,” Lake said, “He will for sure be seeing the field in 2021.”
Lake expects the sophomore outside linebacker to play at some point in the regular season and has been impressed by his quick recovery.
Other than the announcements from Lake’s media availability, nothing too big happened at Friday’s practice. The Huskies weren’t in pads, but wore helmets and Guardian Caps, and didn’t tackle during mini scrimmages. Like usual, key returners like juniors Cade Otton and Jaxson Kirkland took first team reps and running backs and receivers swapped out.
The UW starts the season with lots of depth at running back as Washington returns three tailbacks who played significant snaps last season in senior Sean McGrew, sophomore Richard Newton, and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis. Lake was not as quick to name a starter as he was for the quarterbacks.
“We have a lot of guys who could be starters at running back,” he said. “First quarter of Montana you’ll figure that out.”
Some notes:
Freshman defensive back Elijah Jackson, who had an interception during the Spring Game, caught the only interception of the day Friday off a throw from Huard.
Lake noted that around 95% of the team is vaccinated. “I’m just thankful, we’re way ahead of a lot of teams in our conference and around the country in the percentage of players we have vaccinated, I’m thankful that our players listen to the doctors and the facts.”
Will Latu and Miki Ah You will no longer be a part of the team due to “family reasons”.
