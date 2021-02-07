Poor offense once again dooms Washington against UCLA

The Washington women’s basketball team lost their eighth straight game to No. 5 UCLA, in a story that’s starting to sound awfully familiar. The Huskies were once again outperformed on both ends of the court, falling to the Bruins 84-50.
Once agains the Huskies (4-10, 1-10 Pac-12) started out slow scoring only eight points in the opening quarter to the Bruins' 18. Washington also shot an ugly 22.2% from the field in the opening period. It's the third game in a row that the Huskies scored less than 10 points in the first quarter and the sixth consecutive game in which the Huskies scored under 15 to open the game.
“We tried really hard to score the ball in the paint,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We couldn’t get to the free throw line. It was a challenge to score the ball.”
Washington’s offense didn’t get much better as the game continued, scoring only eight in the second quarter to register less than 20 points in the first half for the fifth time this season. In the second half the Huskies performed better offensively, scoring 21 points in the third quarter, but were unable to close the gap to the Bruins.
The leading scorer for the Huskies was junior forward Haley Van Dyke who finished the night with 13 points. No one else scored in double digits. Van Dyke also left the game early after suffering an injury and needing to be helped off of the court.
Washington was unable to stop UCLA all game. The Bruins (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12) had four scorers in double digits and finished the game shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from three. Although the Washington defense performed decisively better than its offense, it still wasn’t enough to keep the game close against UCLA.
“We’re playing some of the best players in the world,” Wynn said. “We just have to value the basketball better and not turn it over.”
Giveaways were once again a problem for the Huskies, who finished the night with 22 turnovers, which the Bruins turned into 22 points. The Huskies were also outrebounded by the Bruins 33-25.
The Huskies and Bruins matchup earlier this season was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Huskies program.
“We’re gonna stay accountable to each other,” Wynn said. “We have another chance next week.”
Washington will travel down to Arizona next weekend to take on Arizona State and Arizona next Friday and Sunday respectively.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
