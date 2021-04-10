Washington sweeps all four races in Las Vegas

Washington keeps the undefeated streak alive.
In the final race of the day, No. 8 Alabama tried to keep up with the No. 1 Washington women’s rowing team in the varsity eight race. After 1,000 meters, the Crimson Tide were still within a boat length of the Huskies, but in the end, the nation’s top team continued their dominant start to the season, widening the gap as they crossed the finish line in first.
Washington rowed a time of 6:13.83, compared to Alabama in second with a time of 6:23.95.
The first three races on Lake Las Vegas were all for second place.
Washington opened up the day in Las Vegas racing Alabama in the second varsity that turned out to be the one of the closest races of the day, as Washington rowed a time of 7:16.74, beating Alabama by just over 10 seconds.
Washington’s next two races were simply shows of dominance against Alabama and No. 20 Oregon State.
In the first varsity four, Washington took the lead nearly from the start, and by the end of the race, all that had happened was the gap between them and second place had widened to multiple boat lengths.
The UW varsity four boat rowed a time of 7:02.88, the second place Crimson Tide followed by a margin of nearly 15 seconds. This race truly was for second, as the Crimson Tide beat the Beavers by less than one second.
That theme of racing for second place continued on into the eight boats. In the second varsity eight, Washington rowed a time of 6:20.84 winning by about 13 seconds, While Alabama edged out Oregon State by .09 seconds for second place.
The Washington women’s crew team will be back on Lake Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, starting at 9 a.m. against Alabama with the second varsity eight.
