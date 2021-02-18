Diverse offense and consistency key for UW as Pac-12 season presses on

Following a split weekend against its first ranked matchup of the season, the No. 10 Washington volleyball team remains on the road for a second week in a row, taking on Colorado.
The Huskies (6-2 Pac-12) are coming off another weekend of mixed results, losing their first game in five sets before turning the weekend around with a quick sweep. After revealing some serving and hitting inconsistencies in the first matchup, within 48 hours they had found much better diversity and consistency in their offense, hitting .245 in the second game after .147 in the first game.
“[We’re] certainly always encouraged by a response,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Whenever you have matches where you don’t play your best, what you don’t want is to have two matches in a row that are like that.”
A very similar pattern has emerged every week so far this season. Washington’s hitting percentage has improved during every second game of the back-to-back weekends, regardless of the opponent.
Despite not being ranked, Colorado is no exception to the high level of play that the Pac-12 conference presents, forcing the team to come ready to take the first game and institute offensive adjustments learned from past weeks.
“In that second match, we just saw how important it is for us just to have good offensive diversity,” Cook said.
Cook noted that getting the middle blockers to execute offensively was a key positive from Sunday’s win. Five players ended the night with five or more kills, showing a much more balanced offensive approach than in previous games.
This offensive diversity has the potential to take some of the pressure off the usually productive outside hitters, allowing for more opportunities and less dependency on specific players.
The Huskies have proved that when they can find consistent serving success, diverse hitting opportunities, and all-around cohesion, they win games. Cook believes it comes down to bringing that approach every night, as well as being able to adjust if the first day goes wrong, in order to show up as the team they want to be.
“The only sentiment we all share is that we still haven’t played our best yet,” Cook said. “We still haven’t been able to have our outsides and our middles succeed offensively at the same time. So I think that’s both frustrating but also encouraging knowing that our team has more in them.”
The combination of middle and outside offense could provide a huge advantage for the already well-performing team, which will be especially important while heading into a competitive part of the conference season. Half of the Pac-12 volleyball teams are ranked in the NCAA Top 25, and Washington’s sights are set on doing well in the NCAA tournament.
Colorado will be the last matchup for Washington before taking on the highest-ranked team in the conference, No. 7 Utah. The weekend will be a good test as to whether Washington can stay consistent and possibly even skip the first-game struggle altogether for an offensively dominant weekend.
The Huskies pick up their second weekend on the road Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m., when they take on the Buffalos (4-2 Pac-12) in Boulder.
