Instant: Mobley brothers dominate Washington again

The Washington men's basketball team only needed to keep it together for five more minutes.
Facing USC at Alaska Airlines Arena Thursday night, Washington played 15 of its best minutes to open the game against the Pac-12 leaders, and with five minutes to play before halftime, the Huskies (3-15, 2-11 Pac-12) led 27-23.
Instead, the Trojans went on an 18-4 run, wiping out the Huskies' lead and eventually sending them to a fourth consecutive loss, 69-54.
After struggling with slow starts in both its losses against the Oregon schools this past weekend, Washington came out firing to keep pace early with the high-powered offense of USC. Junior Erik Stevenson and senior Hameir Wright both hit from three-point range during the first three minutes of the game, and senior Quade Green added four early points of his own.
But despite Washington finding its stroke early, USC’s size caused problems straight from the jump. Sophomore Isaiah Mobley grabbed three offensive boards early, and by the 12-minute mark the Trojans (16-3, 10-2 Pac-12) were outrebounding the Huskies 12-5. Those extra possessions were crucial for USC, who pounded the paint early to keep the game tied 14-14 halfway through the first quarter.
The game stayed close through the six-minute mark. The Huskies forced several jump balls, managing to contain the USC post offense without sending the Trojans to the free throw line for large stretches of the game, and found offense from Green. The senior scored 12 points in the first half, shooting 6-of-8 before the break.
Washington couldn’t escape the half unscathed though. Powered by the Mobley brothers, USC went on a five-minute, 18-4 run, punishing the UW in transition and attacking the paint to send the Huskies back to the locker room down 41-31. Isaiah Mobley had nine points and nine rebounds — six of which came on the offensive glass — in the first half, while his brother Evan had seven points and two assists.
The Huskies didn’t start the second half like the first. Though Washington got to the free throw line for the first time, the offense fell into a lull. A contested layup by Wright with 15:48 on the clock was the UW’s first field goal of the second half. Washington was able to make it a single-digit game near the 12-minute mark, but couldn’t get closer as Evan Mobley continued to dominate the paint.
USC’s star freshman finished the night with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Despite going 1-of-7 from the three-point line, Evan Mobley and the rest of the Trojans were as good as advertised inside, scoring 46 points in the paint and outrebounding the Huskies 41-24. Four Trojans scored in double digits, including both Mobley brothers.
For Washington, Green led all scorers with 16 points. He also added three rebounds and four assists but turned the ball over seven times. Bey was the only other UW player to join Green in double digits.
Washington returns to the court Saturday, Feb. 13 to welcome UCLA to Alaska Airlines Arena for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
