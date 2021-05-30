Washington sends 12 to NCAA Outdoor Championships

Heading into the final day of the NCAA West Preliminary in College Station, Texas, only six Washington athletes had qualified for the Championships.
On day one of the preliminaries, Washington sent two athletes to the NCAA Championships. Jayden White qualified in the hammer throw with a throw of 213 feet, 6 inches which put him in 12th place and Jonah Wilson qualified with the shot put, where he finished in 10th with a throw of 63 feet, 0.25 inches.
On day two, Washington only added one more athlete to the list. Haley Herberg qualified in the 10k race after finishing fifth with a time of 33 minutes and 40.32 seconds.
Day three of the preliminaries was cut short due to a weather delay, but that didn’t stop Elijah Mason from qualifying in the discus with his second attempt throw of 196 feet, which landed him in second place on the day.
Day four was especially busy due to the day three delay.
The 1,500-meter race for both the women and men looked like a great opportunity to send an athlete to championship, as Washington had a total of six athletes competing in that event.
Sam Tanner qualified on the men’s side, grabbing the 12th and final spot with his time of 3 minutes and 39.70 seconds. Madison Heisterman had a lifetime best run of 4 minutes and 14.62 seconds, putting her in sixth place on the day and sending her to the championships.
Darhian Mills in the women’s 400 meter hurdle was looking to return to the championships after competing in 2019. Mills got her wish, managing to just sneak into the championship finishing in 12th with a time of 58.20 seconds. In the 400 meter hurdles for men, Cass Elliot will be joining Mills in the championship after running a time of 50.11 and finishing in 11th.
Washington’s final qualifiers on the day came in the 5k meter race. Issac Green will be heading to Oregon after taking third with a time of 13 minutes and 52.40 seconds.
On the women’s side of the 5k meter race, Haley Herberg qualified in yet another event after qualifying in the 10k meter race on day two. Herberg used the same strategy that won her the Pac-12 cross country championship, getting out to a massive lead from the start and then holding off other’s final push.
Ida Eikeng and Lyndsey Lopes had already qualified for the championships prior to the West Preliminaries in the heptathlon event.
The NCAA Outdoor Championships get underway Wednesday, June 9 in Eugene, Oregon.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.