Huskies get shelled to conclude forgettable Pac-12 opening weekend

It was a rather wet and forgettable weekend for the Washington baseball team, which concluded its opening series of conference competition on Sunday with a third consecutive loss to USC, a dismal 11-3 defeat permeated by a constant drizzle.
And while the Trojans (9-6, 3-0) fly home to the sunny skies of Southern California with an undefeated record in Pac-12 play and a plane-full of smiles, UW head coach Lindsay Meggs and the Huskies remain in Seattle with a tough road ahead of them.
“The message was: That’s what a postseason, Pac-12, Power-Five team looks like,” Meggs said. “They’re older, and they’re physical, and they’re deep on the mound, and that’s what we would hope to be nine weeks from now.”
The Huskies (8-9, 0-3) have some work to do to get to that point. Having blown a pair of three-run leads in yesterday’s competition, the Huskies entered Sunday’s game with an opportunity to offer sophomore pitcher David Rhodes (0-1) some run support in his first start of the season.
However, he didn’t offer them a chance to do so.
The Trojans jumped all over Rhodes in the top of the first, scoring four runs on four hits and a walk before the UW lineup even had a chance to dig into the batter’s box. That one frame ballooned Rhodes’ stellar 2.61 ERA to 4.76 on the season.
But Rhodes wasn't solely to blame. After riding its pitching staff to an 8-6 record entering Pac-12 play, the Huskies failed to hold the Trojan offense in check in their first series of the regular season.
Instead, while the offense went 9-for-30 on the day, including 5-for-13 with runners on, the pitching staff couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain. Now, for Meggs’ unit, the goal is to put both sides of the ball together for his young team.
“It’s just trying to help them grow, help them understand how important these little things are and that everything counts,” he said. “In the ninth inning, we break down on defense, walk a guy who’s trying to give us an out on a sacrifice bunt — those little things add up when you’re playing a good team.”
Despite relatively unusual offensive production, the UW bullpen continued its uncharacteristically porous series performance. Dating back to the fourth inning of Saturday’s contest, Husky relievers have pitched 13 1/3 innings and allowed 12 runs.
Even redshirt-freshman reliever Stu Flesland III, who entered the game with a 0.00 ERA in over nine innings of work, couldn’t find his grip on an awfully wet baseball, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Prior to today’s game, Flesland had only allowed seven baserunners all season. On Sunday, he allowed seven Trojans on base in just under four innings, including three walks.
Sophomore reliever Stefan Raeth, who’d pitched his own eight innings of shutout ball this season as a reliever, had similar rainy-day luck, surrendering three earned runs in just one inning.
Overall, Flesland III’s and Raeth’s time on the mound contributed to a bullpen implosion that surrendered seven runs on 11 hits Sunday. Of course, it’s tough to pitch well out of the bullpen when the starters force them to throw eight innings.
“Our two guys on Saturday and Sunday — our starters — they just didn’t throw enough pitches,” Meggs said. “We had to get into the bullpen too soon. We taxed those guys a little bit, and all of the sudden we’ve got our seventh-inning guy in the fourth inning, and then you run out of bodies.”
On the brighter side of a rather bleak weekend, freshman infielder Dalton Chandler continued his hot-streak for the Huskies. With another 2-for-4 day at the plate including an RBI double off USC starter Alex Cornwell (3-1), Chandler has elevated his season batting average to .268. Nine days ago, he was hitting .117.
Beyond a few encouraging offensive performances, however, this weekend was one the Huskies will try to put far in the rearview mirror.
And as they prepare to take on another tough opponent in Oregon State next weekend, Meggs and the rest of his coaching staff will need more consistent play from what appeared to be a formidable pitching staff during the preseason.
“We have a lot of things to fix and a lot of issues to deal with, and we’ll do that,” Meggs said. “We’ll get after it tomorrow.”
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
