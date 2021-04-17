Washington men’s crew continues strong start

Rowing in sync. That’s the goal for any crew team.
The Washington’s men's crew team did just that at both Redwood Shores and Oakland Estuary on Saturday morning, sweeping the day's races.
Kicking off the day was the men’s varsity eight and the men’s second varsity eight against Stanford and Redwood Shores. The first varsity eight won the race with ease, rowing a time of 5:39.6, winning by a gap of over 20 seconds. The second varsity eight for Washington won by just under 18 seconds, with a time of 5:47.
Following the eight boat races were the four boat races. Two of the four boat races were done with a coxswain and two were done without coxswains. Washington won all four of those races.
The best time posted by UW was the A four boat without a coxswain, that had a time of 6:06.6, while the best coxswain-rowed boat was the Washington B boat with a time of 6:30.0.
Washington finished its regatta against Stanford with six wins and zero losses. The team wasn’t done, however, as the UW still had three more boat races against Santa Clara at the Oakland Estuary.
Getting the late-morning races underway was the Washington third Varsity eight. The Huskies cruised to victory, rowing a time of 5:50.58 and beating the Broncos by more than 15 seconds.
The next race at the Oakland Estuary was the grunties boat, an all freshman boat, going up against Santa Clara’s second varsity eight boat. Washington won that race as well, winning by 16 seconds and rowing a time of 5:58.25.
Washington completed the undefeated day with its varsity four boat, winning the final race of the day rowing a time of 6:39.99, winning by nearly 18 seconds.
Washington men’s crew will be back in action May 1 at the Montlake cut for the 2021 Windermere Cup.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
