Washington shut out by No. 11 Oregon, suffer fourth straight loss

Back on the road for the first time since April 3, the Washington baseball team hoped to find a change of fortune looking to pick up its first Pac-12 win since a mid-April win against Arizona State.
Instead, Washington’s offense continued to struggle, getting shut out by No. 11 Oregon, 8-0. The Huskies have lost their past four games and have won just one of their past seven conference matchups.
Despite the final score, the Huskies (17-22, 3-13 Pac-12) threatened first. Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom (5-3) allowed the UW to threaten in both the second and third innings, while the UW’s Logan Gerling seemed to have things under control.
Washington’s had a chance to take the lead in the top of the third, when leadoff double from redshirt freshman Will Simpson and an error put runners on the corners with no outs. However, Ahlstrom was able to pitch out of the jam to keep the game level early.
Oregon rewarded Ahlstrom’s escape act immediately. Two walks from Gerling in the bottom of the third put runners on base, and a ground-rule double from UO sophomore Tanner Smith kicked off a three-run third inning which put Oregon up 3-0.
The Ducks (28-11, 12-7) weren’t done with Gerling either. Two innings later, Oregon sophomore Gavin Grant, a Puyallup, Washington native, homered to lead-off the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0. Gerling loaded the bases and a double from freshman Josh Kasevich cleared them, making it 7-0 Oregon
Gerling (2-4) surrendered seven runs in 4 1/3 innings Friday, all earned — the most earned runs he’s allowed all season. The junior has now surrendered 13 runs in his past two starts after giving up just 14 in his first 10 outings.
Even with its starter struggling, Washington’s offense once again fell flat. For the second time during its four-game losing streak, the UW failed to score a run, as it was shutout for the fifth time this season. The Huskies combined for just 5 hits and struck out 13 times, 11 of which belonged to Ahlstrom.
After Gerling was removed following the fifth, Washington handed the ball to reliever David Rhodes, who pitched the 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out three in his first appearance since March 29.
Washington will try to break its losing streak on Saturday, May 8 when it returns to PK Park for a 2 p.m. first pitch in Game 2 against Oregon.
Reach senior staff writer Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
