Pro Husky Highlights: Soccer stars at home and abroad, Woodruff sets new record

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Blake Bodily: Soccer, Portland Timbers
Former Husky standout Blake Bodily made his MLS regular season debut for the Portland Timbers against the Houston Dynamo this past weekend. Bodily made Timbers history after assisting Dairon Asprilla’s goal just six minutes into his debut, the fastest any Timber has ever had a goal or an assist in their debut.
During his time at Montlake, Bodily made his presence felt. Playing forward for three years, he started in 39 games for the Huskies. During his time on Montlake, Bodily scored 17 goals and had 18 assists. Bodily earned multiple honors during his time with Huskies, including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2017 and First-Team All-Pac-12 in all three of his years at Washington.
2019 was Bodily’s best year as a Husky by far, when he finished with 12 goals and six assists, helping lead the Huskies to a Pac-12 Championship and the NCAA Tournament semifinals.
Bodily finished as a First-team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in his final year at Washington.
Henry Wingo: Soccer, Ferencvárosi TC
Former Washington soccer player Henry Wingo helped lead his team, Ferencvárosi TC, to the championship of Hungary’s top division. Wingo has made nine appearances and started four times at right-back since his debut with the club in late January. He’s had one assist during this time.
During his time at Washington, Wingo played a majority of his time in the midfield, starting 21 games during his two years with the Huskies. Wingo scored one goal and two assists during his time on Montlake. He was able to earn Pac-12 Second-team honors during his sophomore season at Washington.
Prior to his time at Ferencvárosi, Wingo had 23 appearances with the Norwegian side Molde FK. However, his most notable stop was with the Seattle Sounders, where he made 22 appearances between 2017-2019. Molde also played with the Tacoma Defiance, netting six goals in 31 appearances.
Gianna Woodruff: Track and Field
Former Washington athlete Gianna Woodruff ran a new PR in the 400 meter hurdles at the Drake relays. Her time of 55.02 was a new South American and Panamanian record in the 400 meter hurdles. The time is also the fastest set this year, putting Woodruff in a good position for the Olympics this summer.
During her time at Washington, Woodruff began showing her potential to be one of the world’s fastest. She finished as a First-team All-American for the Distance Medley Relay in 2015 and was a two-time Second-team All-American in the 400 meter hurdles, earning these honors in both 2014 and 2015. Woodruff’s personal best in the 400 meter hurdles during her time at Washington was a 57.49.
