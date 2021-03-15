Wynn out as women's hoops head coach after four years

The Washington women's basketball team announced Monday that head coach Jody Wynn will be relieved of her duties effective immediately. Washington Athletics Director Jen Cohen said in a press release that the program wished her the best but felt it was time to move forward.
“I want to thank Jody for her contributions to the program the last four years,” Cohen said in a press release. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our current and future Huskies to make a leadership change and move in a new direction with our women’s basketball program."
Arriving from CSU Long Beach in 2017, Wynn went 38-75 in her four years on Montlake, and just 11-58 in the Pac-12. Her best year with Washington came during the 2019-20 season, where the team went 13-17 and won five conference games before losing to Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
A former guard at USC, Wynn had been an assistant under Mark Trakh before taking the job at Long Beach State. During her time with the 49ers, Wynn's teams made three NIT appearances and an NCAA Tournament as CSU Long Beach won the Big West in her final year, going 24-9.
However, Wynn's success in Southern California didn't follow her north. Her first season at the helm, Washington won seven games, though the team did have to replace 85% of its scoring.
Wynn's second year was slightly better with the team going 11-21, but concluded with a magical run at the Pac-12 Tournament where Washington beat Utah and No. 11 Oregon State before ultimately falling to No. 7 Stanford.
The Huskies again improved her third year, and had just wrapped up a 7-14 season in 2020-21 when Cohen announced Wynn's removal. Washington, which missed several games due to COVID-19, capped its season with an upset of Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
According to the press release, Washington will conduct a national search for a new head coach immediately, helmed by Deputy Athletics Director & Senior Woman Administrator Erin O'Connell.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.