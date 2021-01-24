Bey leads Washington with impressive offensive outing against Utah

Jamal Bey is fouled while driving to the hoop in the final seconds of Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey made both free throws to put the Huskies up by four with 13 seconds remaining.
Leading by two points with possession of the ball and less than 30 seconds left in regulation, one more bucket would essentially seal a victory for the Washington’s men’s basketball team.
Following a timeout by head coach Mike Hopkins, the final play call was simple. Get the ball to junior guard Jamal Bey, who had already poured in a career-high 26 points, and let him go to work.
The result proved to be indicative of the game as a whole.
Bey caught the inbounds pass in the near corner, drove to the basket, got fouled, and knocked down two clutch free throws to beat Utah 83-79. On the day, Bey finished with 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting, while going 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, logging a stat sheet that surprised even him.
“I’ve never been this efficient, never” Bey said. “My teammates were finding me and every shot I put up felt good.”
Following the game, Hopkins noted that Bey’s offensive outburst is a testament to his work ethic and the confidence he’s gained throughout the season.
“It started with us posting him,” Hopkins said. “Then he started getting comfortable, and now he’s shooting the ball at such a high clip. The kid works.”
1 of 17
Jamal Bey hits a jumper with under two minutes left in the second half to bring the Huskies within one during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey had a career-high 28 points in the win.
Jamal Bey and the Huskies bench celebrate Bey's three with under two minutes left during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey finished with 28 points on 10-11 shooting.
Washington huddles after Erik Stevenson hit a jumper and was fouled to give the Huskies the lead during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Stevenson finished with 18 points in the win.
Jamal Bey is fouled while driving to the hoop in the final seconds of Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey made both free throws to put the Huskies up by four with 13 seconds remaining.
Jamal Bey hits a jumper with under two minutes left in the second half to bring the Huskies within one during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey had a career-high 28 points in the win.
Conor Courtney
Jamal Bey and the Huskies bench celebrate Bey's three with under two minutes left during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey finished with 28 points on 10-11 shooting.
Conor Courtney
Jamal Bey and Quade Green high five after a possession during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Nate Roberts gets hyped before Washington’s game against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Washington huddles after Erik Stevenson hit a jumper and was fouled to give the Huskies the lead during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Stevenson finished with 18 points in the win.
Conor Courtney
Erik Stevenson (left) congratulates Marcus Tsohonis (right) after Tsohonis hit a shot after being fouled in the first half of Washington’s game against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Erik Stevenson drives to the hoop during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Stevenson finished with 18 points in the win.
Conor Courtney
Jamal Bey is fouled while driving to the hoop in the final seconds of Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey made both free throws to put the Huskies up by four with 13 seconds remaining.
Conor Courtney
Jamal Bey loses the handle on the ball during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Bey finished with a career-high 28 points.
Conor Courtney
Quade Green brings the ball up the court in the first half of Washington’s game against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Nate Roberts looks to the hoop during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Roberts finished with four points and seven rebounds in the win.
Conor Courtney
Erik Stevenson shoots a jumper during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Quade Green drives to the hoop in the first half of Washington’s game against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Jamal Bey drives and dishes in the first half of Washington’s game against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
Quade Green passes the ball during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021. Green had 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the win.
Conor Courtney
Washington's Quade Green shoots a three over Utah's Rylan Jones during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 24, 2021.
Conor Courtney
As a team, the Huskies (3-11, 2-7 Pac-12) shot 50.9% from the field and sank 12 of 24 three pointers. When the Utes appeared to be pulling away in the first half, going on an 11-0 run to take a 12-point lead with just over 4 minutes left in the period, the UW fired right back, hitting four quick threes to keep the game close.
The Huskies went on to maintain their hot streak in the second half, especially as senior guard Quade Green began finding a rhythm from the field, scoring 15 of his 20 points over the game’s final 20 minutes. Erik Stevenson added 18 points of his own.
Regarding Washington’s offensive performance, Hopkins mentioned that he may have been most pleased with the team’s unselfish play against the Utes (6-7, 3-6 Pac-12).
“Most importantly, guys are sharing the ball,” he said. “We’ve got a term: good to great. You might have a good shot, but you might have to change it for a great shot. You can see the better ball movement, you can see guys trusting in each other, and the result has been better shooting.”
Though Washington only finished with 12 assists, in comparison to Utah’s 20, their rotation was noticeably better than it has been in games past. In addition, the UW's defensive aggressiveness played a key role in their offensive success, as it scored 22 points off turnovers.
However, Hopkins did note that the Huskies, who allowed over 70 points for the seventh straight game, will need to make significant strides on the defensive end if they ever aim to be competitive in the Pac-12.
“If we want to become a great team, we’ve got to become a better defensive team,” Hopkins said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Washington’s next opportunity to prove themselves defensively comes on Jan. 31 when they’ll take on Washington State on Montlake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.