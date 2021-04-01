UW gymnastics heads to regionals looking to cap off season with strong performance

Following a disappointing beam rotation at the Pac-12 Championships that left the Washington gymnastics team with a sour taste in its mouth, some athletes did enough individually in the meet to qualify for NCAA Regionals.
Interim head coach Ralph Rosso will bring four gymnasts to Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, April 2 for regionals at 6 p.m.
“We wish we would have finished [Pac-12 Championships] on a different note, but I’m happy that we have really good representation at regionals for the UW at regionals,” Rosso said. “I believe that they are going to do really well.”
Two gymnasts will likely be competing in their final collegiate meets. Senior Geneva Thompson and fifth-year senior Allie Smith will both compete on vault, with Thompson also competing on bars. The duo is looking to cap off their Washington careers on a high note, with the possibility of advancing to the NCAA Championships.
“I think it’s important that they have one more shot,” Rosso said. “I think they stand a good chance; this doesn’t necessarily mean that their season is over. They could go on to nationals; they’ve been working hard to ensure they give themselves the best chance possible. They deserve this competition and they’ve worked hard for it. Certainly rewarding for them.”
Outside of Thompson and Smith, Rosso didn’t enter 2021 with many expectations for his young team, especially considering the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic which threw a wrench in fall training. But one freshman in particular has stood out to Rosso: Skylar Killough-Wilhelm.
The freshman from Des Moines, Iowa will be competing in the all-around at regionals after posting a 38.575 at the Pac-12 Championships. It was well off her season average of 39.021 and career-high 39.275, but Rosso believes Killough-Wilhelm has a lot more in store in the future.
“As a freshman to come in and do all-around at multiple competitions and to win all-around and to win some event titles, you’re going to hear the name Skylar [Killough-Wilhelm] a lot more in Washington gymnastics,” Rosso said. “Quite honestly, she has the ability to rewrite the history books.”
In addition to Killough-Wilhelm in the all-around and the senior vault competitors, junior Amara Cunningham will compete on floor and vault at regionals.
As Washington’s only gymnast to be named All-Pac-12 this year, for her performance on vault, Cunningham averaged a 9.903 in the event this season, including a career-high 9.950 in back-to-back meets in mid-March.
“I’m hoping to just do the routine I’ve been doing throughout the year,” Cunningham said. “I am hoping for a 9.900-plus on floor, and I’m not really expecting much on vault.”
Even without the full team in Utah to support the four gymnasts, Washington hopes to make the most of the meet. The top all-around competitor and top event specialist who is not a member of an advancing team will move on to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, the weekend of April 16.
The regional championship meet will be televised on ESPN3.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.