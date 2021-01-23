Huskies return to the floor after three weeks off

The Washington women’s basketball team will finally return to action this weekend as they travel down to Oregon after a three week lay off due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the UW program.
Washington will play No 13. Oregon this Sunday and then travel to Corvallis for a Tuesday matchup against Oregon State in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Any road trip down to Oregon is going to be difficult but this season the challenges the Huskies (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) are facing are especially unique. Washington hasn't played since the Jan. 3 matchup against Utah after having their past four games postponed.
“It's been challenging, the team had to quarantine for 10 days after the outbreak,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “Players had to stay in their dorm rooms and apartments, they weren’t even able to take a walk outside.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak along with a long break over the holidays, the Huskies have only played two games in the previous 35 days leading up to Sunday’s game. Even after these long breaks and having to quarantine for 10 days morale is high within the Washington team.
“They’re excited to be back in the gym,” Wynn said. “They’re excited to see each other and be back doing what they are proud to do.
The COVID-19 outbreak has the biggest effect on the Huskies on the practice court as they were unable to practice for almost two weeks. When the Huskies did return to the practice floor it was only for non-contact drills. The Huskies were only able to have one full five-on-five practice before the matchup against the Ducks (10-3, 8-3 Pac-12).
“We’re just going to work on our execution, and hope to compete on Sunday,” Wynn said.
When Washington does return to the floor Sunday they will wade straight into the deep end facing one of the best teams the Pac-12 has to offer in Oregon. The Ducks have scored more than 70 points in all of their games except two and are the second highest scoring team in the Pac-12. The Huskies lost their first meeting with the Ducks 73-49.
“We’re gonna give it all we got,” Wynn said. “The girls want to play and we have a responsibility to play hard and do the best that we can do.”
The Huskies will have a slightly easier task against the Beavers (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) who have also been greatly affected by COVID-19 this season. The Beavers and Huskies have both only played nine games at the halfway point of the season. Washington’s previous matchup against Oregon State on Dec. 21 was postponed due to COVID-19.
Fortunately for the Huskies, there has been a silver lining to the situation the team has had to go through these last few weeks. The team is closer together than they ever were before.
“In a strange way, the outbreak has brought the team together,” Wynn said. “They are excited to see each other, and their comradery is really at a high level.”
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
