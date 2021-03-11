Jayden White finishes 10th in NCAA Indoor Championship

After two fouls on Jayden White’s opening two throws at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the freshman finally had a legal throw, reaching a distance of 69 feet and 6.25 inches.
Unfortunately for White, that distance was ¾ of an inch short of tying for ninth place, the cut off for being rewarded three more throws.
In White’s first year competing in the NCAA, he finished the indoor season as the top finishing freshman and earned second-team All-American honors. He is Washington’s first men’s weight throw All-American since 1986.
White will also end his first season at Washington as the number one weight thrower in school history after his previous record-setting throw of 71 feet and 8.25 inches at the Husky Classic 2021.
The next member of Washington’s Track & Field team to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championship will be junior Jonah WIlson, he gets underway at the shot put at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
It’ll be a busy Friday for the Huskies, who have eight competitors set to go in Arkansas. The only UW athlete left to go after Friday at the Indoor Championships will be senior Allie Shadler, who runs the 3,000 meters at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
