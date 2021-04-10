Guerrero’s rough fourth frame sends UW to second straight loss against ASU

Christian Jones’ mantra is simple. Baseball is a sport that requires players to take games one day at a time.
Even after facing Arizona State just 17 hours after a brutal 16-inning loss, Jones and the Washington baseball team were sure that Saturday’s performance wasn’t impacted by Friday’s marathon.
“It was just a tough day overall — for the pitching side and hitting side — but we’ll be better tomorrow,” he said.
Taking on the Sun Devils for Game 2 of the series, the Huskies started on the front foot but faded at the end as one rough inning from starter Tyson Guerrero and a lack of offensive production condemned the UW to its second loss of the weekend, 8-1.
The defeat clinched the series for Arizona State and means Washington has only won one of its four Pac-12 series this season. While Jones was certain the team wasn’t feeling its late night loss from the day before, head coach Lindsay Meggs wasn’t as sure.
“The fatigue was mental,” he said. “That’s just a tough one to recover from in a short period of time, but that’s baseball and that’s life, so we’ve got to be better at that.”
Early on, it seemed like Jones’ approach rang true. Washington struck in the bottom of the second, almost immediately after Arizona State head coach Tracy Smith was ejected for arguing whether a pitch had been foul tipped. Jones doubled with one out and moved to third on a single. ASU starter Justin Fall (5-1) hit a batter to load the bases and a sacrifice fly to right by freshman Cole Miller scored Jones for the early 1-0 lead.
It seemed like that run was going to be enough. Making his first start at Husky Ballpark since returning from a knee injury, Guerrero (0-1) cruised through the first three frames. However, he ran into trouble in the top of the fourth, hitting a batter with his payoff pitch in a full count. Arizona State freshman Jack Moss made Guerrero pay, launching the lefty’s 2-1 offering deep over the wall in right to give ASU the 2-1 lead.
Guerrero’s problems were just getting started though.
After recording the second out of the inning, a double and two walks loaded the bases for ASU leadoff hitter Drew Swift. The junior laced a double into the right-center gap, clearing the bases. He then scored on a double down the left field line by freshman Hunter Haas to make it a 6-1 Arizona State lead.
“He just got behind people,” Meggs said. “He had an 0-2 count, ends up going 3-2, then hits that guy and then he just couldn’t get it back. The wheels came off and he had trouble finding the strike zone — really the only bad inning we had on the mound all day.”
Guerrero left the game in the fourth, finishing with six runs earned in four innings. He allowed five hits, three walks, and hit a batter while striking out seven for the Huskies (10-16, 2-9 Pac-12).
The fourth inning was enough to doom Washington as it didn’t generate any more offense against Fall and the rest of the ASU pitching staff. Arizona State’s starter went six innings, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts.
While Fall was solid all night, and got the outs when the Sun Devils (18-8, 7-4 Pac-12) needed them, the Huskies had their chances. Washington stranded 10 runners on base, going just 2-for-14 with men on base and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
“At the end of the day, it’s just about putting our best swing on the ball,” Jones said. “Not falling behind too early in counts, being aggressive but being smart at the same time. It’s baseball, so sometimes the ball is going to fall and sometimes it’s not.”
Jones was the only player with multiple hits for Washington. The junior finished the night 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, and was hit by a pitch. In his past five games, Jones has five hits and three runs scored.
“He’s been around for awhile, he’s older, he kind of understands what’s happening here,” Meggs said. “We’re struggling, but he’s not letting it affect him. He’s taking good at-bats and we’re happy for him.”
Guerrero was relieved by junior Gabe Smith, who allowed two runs in four innings out of the bullpen. Freshman Brock Gillis pitched the final frame and recorded a strikeout in his first career appearance.
Washington will try to salvage a game and avoid its third consecutive sweep at home on Sunday, April 11 when it takes on Arizona State for Game 3 at Husky Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.
