UW bounces back with dominant win against Cal

Coming off a loss in its the Pac-12 opener, the Washington men’s soccer team bounced back with a 2-0 win over California.
UW opened the scoring through junior Dylan Teves, who converted from the penalty spot in the 27th minute. The penalty was won after a Washington attacker got his head to the ball before a heavy challenge by Cal’s goalkeeper. Teves stepped up and cooly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, sending the keeper the wrong way.
Prior to the breakthrough, Washington had imposed itself on Cal’s defense, applying high pressure. The Golden Bears (0-2 Pac-12) struggled to play out from the back, giving the ball away to UW in attacking areas, leading to a flurry of chances in the early exchanges of the match. The Huskies (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) created eight shots in the opening 25 minutes before making the breakthrough.
The second goal of the game was a header scored by redshirt junior forward Lucas Meek just before the stroke of halftime. The Huskies found space down the left, playing in junior left back Charlie Ostrem, who delivered a pinpoint cross under pressure for Meek to put in the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
The Huskies shut out their opponents for the third time in four games this season. The strong defensive display coupled with efficient attacking led to a comfortable victory. UW outshot Cal 23-2 over the course of the game. Nine of those shots were on target, forcing seven saves from the Cal goalkeeper.
The Bears struggled to grow into the game but came close to scoring on two occasions. The first chance came at 0-0, when a free kick struck the woodwork from 25 yards out. The second chance came from a through-ball down the left-hand side which resulted in a one-on-one opportunity that missed the target.
The Huskies will take a break from Pac-12 play, with their next two games coming against non-conference opponents. The UW will return to Seattle to take on San Diego State on March 6 before hosting Seattle University on March 10.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
