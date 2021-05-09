Huskies swept for second consecutive series with loss to Ducks

The Washington baseball team fell to No. 11 Oregon, 9-3 on Sunday afternoon, losing its sixth straight game to conclude a second consecutive series sweep.
With starter Adam Bloebaum (1-4) on the bump, the Huskies (17-24, 3-15) had to have entered Sunday’s game with at least a serious helping of confidence. Bloebaum’s recent success didn’t translate, and their downward trend in 2021 continued.
Facing a talented Ducks (30-11, 14-7) lineup, Bloebaum kept the opposition dormant in the early goings. But like the rest of his fellow pitchers this weekend, the redshirt freshman was unable to keep the Ducks’ bats in check for long.
By the end of the fifth, Bloebaum and reliever Stefan Raeth were tagged for five runs, and Oregon built an insurmountable lead to stay ahead for good and complete the weekend sweep.
The UW has now lost nine of its past ten Pac-12 games, failing to score more than three runs in every single one of those losses. In fact, Sunday’s three-run offensive output marked the most since the Huskies’ non-conference series with New Mexico in mid-April.
In the past six games, the young Washington lineup has been outscored 39-7, a gaudy run-differential quite representative of the team’s overall conference season. Still, there’s reason for optimism.
While the Huskies have now won just one conference series all season, a gritty defeat of UCLA at the start of April. It was a performance tantamount to the unrealized potential of the UW’s young squad.
If anything, Bloebaum’s emergence as a Sunday starter for head coach Lindsay Meggs epitomizes the sometimes overlooked capacity for greatness of an exceptionally young team.
Once again in Sunday’s loss, Meggs employed six freshmen in his starting lineup on offense. So while Sunday’s loss may appear anything but reassuring, it continued to set the table for a run of young-but-tested players in the near future.
One of those players — true freshman designated hitter Michael Brown — displayed his raw talent early in the game.
Leading off the top of the second inning, Brown found a 3-1 pitch to his liking and drove it over the wall in left-center field for his third home run of his first collegiate season. Despite his struggles, Brown has displayed powerful potency in his swing throughout his young career.
Of course, with just a month left in a stacked schedule of Pac-12 conference opponents, it’s tough to expect any of that young talent to translate into any sort of significant tally in the 2021 win column.
Washington continues through the gauntlet next weekend, traveling further south to Tucson, Arizona, for a three-game set with Arizona beginning Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
