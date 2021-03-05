‘We're trying to find some answers’: Offense stays silent as UW drops opener to LMU

Ramon Bramasco was only 90 feet away.
Standing on third and representing the tying run for the Washington baseball team in its series opener against Loyola Marymount, Bramasco simply needed to find a way home.
Instead, the senior was forced to watch as pinch hitters Rollie Nichols and Karl Koerper struck out swinging to end the game. Though head coach Lindsay Meggs gave the Lions credit for their gameplan Friday night, he believes the Huskies are equally to blame for their lack of clutch hitting.
“We’re not a very good hitting team right now,” he said. “We think we’ll find some guys as this thing evolves but right now we’re just not very tough at the plate.
For the second time this week, Washington lost a close one at Husky Ballpark as the UW fell 2-1 to LMU in extra innings, despite another outstanding performance from its pitching staff. Washington has scored a grand total of one run in its past 19 innings, and lost its past two games by a combined score of 4-1.
Looking for offensive production, Meggs gave at-bats to 15 different UW players. The adjustments created five hits and six walks for Washington. No Huskies (3-5) finished with more than one hit, and the team struck out 12 times, stranding 10 runners including Bramasco in the bottom of the tenth. Washington also went just 1-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-12 with players in scoring position.
In just eight games, Washington has struck out 76 times against just 28 walks.
"We're trying to find some answers,” Meggs said. “We're trying to find some guys who can compete at the plate."
Early on, it seemed like Washington had the edge. After a one-out single from freshman Michael Brown in the bottom of the fourth, junior Christian Jones laced a single up the middle. The ball was misplayed by LMU centerfielder Kenny Oyama, and bounced over his head, going all the way to the wall. Brown scored from first, and Jones ended up on third before starter CJ Fernandezees finished the inning for the Lions (5-3).
But the Huskies’ lead didn’t last long. Starting in place of normal Friday night starter Tyson Guerrero — who Meggs stated is day-to-day with a knee injury he picked up against UTRGV — junior Logan Gerling gave up consecutive singles to begin the top of the fifth before LMU executed a double steal.
Two massive strikeouts from Gerling bookended an intentional walk, but the junior gave up a free pass on a full count to Lions’ senior Alec Cargin, allowing LMU to tie the game, 1-1. The walk ended the junior’s night, and Gerling finished the game with one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed four hits and three walks but struck out seven.
“I thought Logan was good enough,” Meggs said. “I think he can be better but he gave us five good innings so I was happy about that.”
With Gerling out of the game, Meggs turned to his bullpen — one of the bright spots so far for the Huskies — and UW lefty-specialist Colton Charnholm came in and struck out LMU designated hitter Matt Voelker to end the inning. Gerling was confident the Huskies’ bullpen would keep the game scoreless.
“I had no doubt Charnholm was gonna come in and shove it,” he said. “Having guys like that behind you, it just makes it a lot easier to pitch.”
Once again, Washington’s bullpen was dominant in relief. Charnholm, sophomore David Rhodes, redshirt freshman Stu Flesland III, and junior Davis Delorefice combined to pitch 4 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits and two walks and striking out two.
However, the Huskies ran into trouble in the top of the 10th. On the first offering from sophomore reliever Stefan Raeth (1-1), Cargin ripped a ball to the warning track in left. Recently into the game as a pinch-hitter and playing his first inning of defense, redshirt freshman Christian Dicochea stumbled and fell down near the wall, dropping the ball and giving LMU a runner on second with no outs.
The Lions bunted Cargin to third, and the senior scored on a passed ball when Raeth crossed up UW’s backup catcher Johnny Tincher to make it 2-1. Bramasco doubled to leadoff the bottom of the 10th and advanced to third on a fly ball, but Washington couldn’t get the crucial hit to bring him home and LMU reliever Josh Agnew (2-0) shut the door.
While Washington didn’t get the result it wanted Friday, Gerling said the team is ready to show up Saturday and be the tougher team.
“Our pitching staff is going to shove it, our hitters will be ready tomorrow, and we’re going to win the series — one pitch, one inning, one game at a time.”
The second game of the series will start Saturday, Mar. 6 at Husky Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
