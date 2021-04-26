Huskies begin NCAA tournament, take on Liberty in first round

After closing out the conference season against its cross-state rivals, the Washington women’s soccer team will hit the road looking for success in the first game of the NCAA tournament.
The Huskies (9-3-3, 5-3-3 Pac-12) begin their quest for glory against Liberty, the champions of the ASUN conference.
“We had a great week of training,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “I think the girls are focusing on game one, as we always do, and look forward to bringing our best on Tuesday.”
The week began with a high for the Huskies as four members of the squad were named to All-Pac-12 teams. Senior Ameera Hussen and junior Summer Yates were both named to First-team Pac-12. Senior Kaylene Pang was named to the Second-team, and senior Olivia Van Der Jagt the Third-team.
Among those recognized, Pang’s role has seemed the most vital to Husky success. As center back, Pang has played each minute of Washington soccer this season, not to mention the past three seasons as well. In her last set of matches for the side, Pang’s leadership and defensive prowess have proved essential to the Huskies’ success.
As one of the strongest defensive sides in the country, the theme of each Washington match has been adaptability.
“One of the best things about this team is their ability to adapt to different situations,” Van Dyke said. “We’ve dealt with some adversity from an injury standpoint, but every single time, someone else has stepped up and contributed.”
The Huskies will kick off their postseason against the Flames (7-5-5, 2-3-3), who shocked in their conference tournament, upsetting Kennesaw State and securing a berth in the tourney.
Van Dyke remains confident in the Huskies’ ability to control the opposition going in, applauding her side’s decision making in matches.
“One of the things we take pride in is our players' ability to make decisions in game,” Van Dyke said. “We like to be prepared for every opponent and make a game plan, but we also need to be able to shift, in game or after halftime.”
The Huskies’ first round bout with the Flames will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at 4 p.m. PT, in Matthews, North Carolina.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
