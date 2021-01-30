Shooting continues to improve ahead of rivalry match with WSU

Fourteen games into the 2020-21 season and it’s become pretty clear: the Washington men’s basketball team will go as far as its shooting will carry them.
Yet early on in the season, the Huskies (3-11, 2-7 Pac-12) struggled to flash that ability. Running young, guard-heavy lineups, Washington couldn’t get their shots to fall, and following its Jan. 7 loss to Stanford, the Huskies were shooting just 38.3% from the field, including a Pac-12 worst 27% from three point range.
Seeking to reinvigorate his team’s shooting, head coach Mike Hopkins decided to make some changes.
“We do a lot of shooting as it is, we just made it mandatory,” he said. “It’s nothing exceptional other than we have a basic shooting routine we do every day where they’re getting up between 400-500 shots.”
The extra work has paid off so far. Washington began hitting shots in road losses to California, USC, and UCLA, and in its wins this past weekend against Colorado and Utah, the UW shot .480 and .500 from three point range, respectively. Sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis scored 27 points in the Huskies’ win against the Buffs, and he believes the team is reaping the rewards for their extra effort by gaining confidence.
“It’s definitely from practices and just what we’re bringing every day, getting extra shots throughout the day, then coming back for practice,” Tsohonis, who went 4-of-6 from three against Colorado, said. “So for all of us I feel like just knowing we’re getting that extra work in is helping our play.”
Tsohonis isn’t the only one improving. Junior Erik Stevenson scored 27 points against Cal on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
Two weeks later, in Washington’s Jan. 24 win against Utah, junior Jamal Bey put on a crash course in efficiency, scoring 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting. He was also a perfect 4-of-4 from three point range against the Utes and currently leads the Pac-12 in three-point percentage, shooting 51.5% from three and winning conference player of the week honors.
As a team, the Huskies are now shooting 32.4% from three-point range, enough to elevate them to the No. 10 ranked team in the Pac-12. Since conference play began though, the Huskies have been the fifth best, and Tsohonis says seeing shots fall has also increased the team’s belief in itself.
“Everybody’s being way more confident in our play and we’re making our shots,” he said. “So once you have confidence and you’re making your shots, we get rolling.”
Washington will need its shooters to stay hot this weekend ahead of its matchup with rivals Washington State in Seattle. The Cougars (9-7, 2-7 Pac-12) are the fifth best scoring defense in the conference, and are looking to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Huskies, however, will be looking to avenge a season sweep suffered at the hands of WSU during the 2019-20 season. And even if Washington State has been in a slump as of late, Tsohonis and Washington won’t underestimate them.
“They’re a great team, they’ve been solid, even last year they got our number,” he said. “But we’re prepared so it’s gonna be a great game.”
And while the Huskies are trying to approach Sunday’s matchup as just another game, they have no doubts about who runs the Emerald City.
“We don’t look too deep into it, I mean of course it’s a rivalry,” Tsohonis said. “But we know who claims Seattle.”
Washington and Washington State will tip off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
