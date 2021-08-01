Tokyo Dawgs: Pan takes home bronze on Day 9

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
Men’s golf (UW alums C.T. Pan and Carl Yuan)
After one day of golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, UW alum and Chinese Taipei golfer C.T. Pan sat in 57th place overall in the men’s golf standings, beating just two players.
A day later, Pan moved up to 39th place, then entered the final day of competition in 17th.
On Sunday, Pan completed his miraculous comeback, putting up the second-best score of the day, 8-under 63, to finish the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal.
It wasn’t easy for the 2015 Washington graduate, Pan fought through a hot day on the course and then competed in a seven-man playoff for the bronze. The bronze came down to American Collin Morikawa and Pan on the par-4 18th. Pan sank a seven-foot putt to give Chinese Taipei its eight medal of the games.
Overall, Pan shot 15-under par, an amazing feat considering he was three over par after Day 1.
Another UW alum, Carl Yuan, finished tied for 38th for China. He shot even or under par on all four days of competition, including even on Sunday.
