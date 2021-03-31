‘Start over’: Washington looks to turn around dismal Pac-12 start in Los Angeles

It’s been a tough two weeks for the Washington baseball team.
After finishing non-conference play two games above .500, led by a dominant pitching staff, and coming off a sweep of Seattle U, Washington seemed to be in a good position for a competitive run in the Pac-12.
Everything that’s happened since has gone wrong.
The Huskies are now in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Washington was swept by USC in the first weekend of conference play, dropped a midweek matchup to Gonzaga in Spokane, and dropped all three games against No. 21 Oregon State in its most recent series. Washington is the only Pac-12 team without a conference win.
Speaking after a 13-3 shelling in the series finale against OSU, UW head coach Lindsay Meggs said the team only has one option.
“We’re down obviously, and you would expect that,” he said. “But we’re going to come back to work tomorrow and start over.”
While the UW attempts to rebound, the Pac-12 gauntlet continues with a trip to Los Angeles where it faces No. 10 UCLA. The Bruins (15-7, 4-2 Pac-12) boast a team ERA of 3.59, and average 10.23 strikeouts per nine innings — the second highest mark in the conference, slightly behind the Beavers.
Against OSU, Washington struck out 33 times in three games, and the UW’s 201 punchouts are the most in the conference. In Game 3, the Huskies (8-13, 0-6 Pac-12) struck out 14 times, one below their season high.
The strikeouts aren’t the only worrying sign, though. In the three-game set with Oregon State, Washington only managed eight hits, with six coming in the series finale. The Huskies were also no-hit in Game 1, driving home the need for any kind of production for the offense.
Following Game 3, Meggs pointed out that Washington is a young team — 16 players hadn’t played in a Pac-12 game before the season started — and he said the learning curve at the plate has been particularly tough.
However, he also asserted the Huskies need to be better at hitting fastballs and dictating at-bats. His sentiments were echoed by junior Christian Jones, who added that the team is trying to focus on improving and staying together even though the recent results have been less than satisfactory.
“It’s just about us,” Jones said. “It’s about us swinging the bats, making good, hard contact, and after that, we’ll see where the chips fall.”
Washington’s struggles at the plate aren’t the team’s only concern, though. After a strong start to the season, the pitching staff has looked like a shell of its former self recently. The loss of ace and Friday night starter Tyson Guerrero to a day-to-day knee injury certainly hasn’t helped, but the Huskies’ once-dominant bullpen has been tagged for runs throughout the losing streak, and formerly reliable starters aren’t giving Washington the innings it needs.
Entering Pac-12 play, Washington’s pitching staff hadn’t allowed more than five runs in a game, with both occasions coming in close losses to UC Irvine during the first series of the season. During the seven-game losing streak, the UW has surrendered at least seven runs in five separate outings.
“Everything we do needs to get better,” Meggs said. “We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t swing the bat, so it’s all of our responsibilities.”
Despite the skid, Meggs and Jones both preached the need to stick together. The UW head coach warned pointing fingers will make the process of turning the season around even more difficult, and Jones said the team just has to come prepared to play with intent every day.
“We’re just going to keep fighting,” he said. “It’s still early in the Pac-12; it’s only the second week, a lot of things can happen. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, just riding together and trying to win each series that we go into.”
Reach senior staff writer Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
