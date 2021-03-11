Washington building momentum ahead of match with Portland

After losing three matches in a row, the Washington men’s tennis team has turned things around with consecutive sweeps as it heads into the weekend’s match against Portland.
After losing to Oregon 4-3, Washington played its first two Pac-12 matches in the desert, where it wasn’t able to return home with a win. The UW lost 7-0 to Arizona and played Arizona State two days later, where they lost 5-2.
Despite these losses, head coach Matt Anger believes that these were closer matches than the scoreline reveals and will give the team the experience to face difficult conditions.
“I thought we could have done a little better, but at the same time, it’s not easy playing there in Arizona,” he said. “Hopefully the next time we’re on the road is where we’ll really gain from this experience.”
Against Arizona, sophomore Clement Chidekh’s single and doubles undefeated record came to an end. Facing top-50 ranked Jonas Ziverts, Chidekh narrowly lost in a third-set tiebreaker.
“He got distracted following the scores of the other courts and wasn’t able to take advantage of his lead in the third set,” Anger said. “You want to be able to focus on your court, but at the same time, I like that he cares about his teammates.”
Despite these losses, Chidekh and his teammates seemed to turn things around against Portland State and Gonzaga this past weekend.
Against Portland State, Washington played a near-perfect match, winning every single set except for one. Sophomore Nikit Reddy was the only player to face a third set where he was able to come out on top with a 10-8 tiebreaker win, finishing the match with a 7-0 Huskies’ (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) win.
The match against Gonzaga was closer than Washington would have liked, facing two third sets and three tiebreakers. Doubles pair senior Alexis Alvarez and junior Jack Davis also lost a 5-0 lead; however, they were still able to close out the set with a 7-5 win. Despite the tight nature of the match, the Huskies still earned every point, with a 7-0 sweep.
However, Anger warned the team not to let the score take away from the fact that there are still improvements to be made.
“The fact we won 7-0 doesn’t really matter to me. I think there are things to work on and gain individually,” he said. “Whether the score was 7-0 or 6-1 does not affect our work we need to do.”
Throughout the season, Washington has not been able to win three matches in a row. However, coming off two sweeps and having home court advantage gives the Huskies a strong chance to do so against Portland.
The Huskies face Portland on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. where they attempt to build their momentum even further.
Reach contributing writer Spencer Smith atsports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
